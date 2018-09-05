‘Survivor’ Reveals Cast Photos of ‘David vs. Goliath’ for Season 37

It’s Davids vs. Goliaths in the new season of Survivor. CBS announced Wednesday the 20 castaways who will be pitting their skills against one another during the reality series’ 37th season to outlast, outwit and outplay one another for $1 million.

The new season, which premieres Sept. 26 in a special 90-minute episode beginning at 8 p.m. ET, pits two groups of 10 competitors against one another based on their backgrounds on the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Castaways who are in the David Tribe “have overcome adversity in their lives,” CBS said in a news release, while the castaways on the Goliath Tribe “tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents.”

In a game of “social politics,” CBS promises to show underdogs versus favorites while revealing that “every ‘Goliath’ has an Achilles heel, while every ‘David’ has a secret weapon.”

Host and executive producer Jeff Probst said, “‘Goliaths’ often have visible advantages, and they capitalize on them to ensure success, whereas ‘Davids’ are often forced to rely on their secret weapons and use these advantages to overcome adversity. It’s two very different approaches to life, but Survivor is the great equalizer, because you never know which skill set will be most useful in this cunning game of social politics.”

This season includes a number of interesting personalities to watch. including a pro wrestler, filmmaker MMA fighter, a physician, and S.W.A.T. officer.

Carl Boudreaux (David Tribe)

Age: 41

Hometown: Beaumont, Texas

Current residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Truck driver

Three words to describe you: Objective, tenacious and adventurous.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I feel that I can outwit, outlast, and outplay everyone else.

Pat Cusack (David Tribe)

Age: 40

Hometown: Cohoes, New York

Current residence: Watervliet, New York

Occupation: Maintenance manager

Three words to describe you: Funny, hard-working and loving.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? My mental, physical, and emotional skills are unmatched. My dedication and determination are my strongest assets.

Christian Hubicki (David Tribe)

Age: 32

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Current residence: Tallahassee, Florida

Occupation: Robotics scientist

Three words to describe you: Intellectual, jovial and driven.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I’ll win with my intelligence, kindness, and creativity. I’ll be quick to assess threats and avenues of advancement while cultivating positive relationships with everyone. If I’m in a tight spot, I’ll adapt and figure a way out. What could go wrong?

Bi Nguyen (David Tribe)

Age: 28

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: MMA Fighter

Three words to describe you: Strong, smart and funny.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I am an elite athlete. I would win many challenges and would be a great asset to the team. I was born and lived in rural Vietnam until I was 9 years old so my natural survival skills are impeccable. I’ve sold cars for a living and can convince people of what they want and need.

Being a fighter, I’m a great strategist. Before a fight, besides the physical training, we watch and study film on our opponents to assess and strategize how to defeat them. Most of all, I am adaptable.

Elizabeth Olson (David Tribe)

Age: 31

Hometown: Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Current residence: Longview, Texas

Occupation: Kitchen staff

Three words to describe you: Hardworking, unique and crazy.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I will be liked and needed by all especially at the beginning, the provider role. I will develop relationships with unlikely people and help bring cultures and ages together. I will be competitive in challenges. I am strong and don’t quit. I didn’t quit through my season of depression. Just kept putting one foot in front of the other. Didn’t rely on feelings, but logic.

I defend people and injustices. People talk to me because I am trustworthy. I have watched enough of the game to know how it is played, but not so fanatic about it that I am a geek. I just LOVE the show. I love strategy and don’t mind cutting ties if it benefits me, even if it is hard. I have moved all over the planet and it all worked out.

Gabby Pascuzzi (David Tribe)

Age: 25

Hometown: St. Augustine, Florida

Current residence: Denver, Colorado

Occupation: Technical writer

Three words to describe you: Excitable, intelligent and empathetic.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I have the knowledge of the game, but I’m social enough to hide it and not be a (complete) dork. I’m an emotional, empathetic person who happens to have the capacity for analytical thinking. My balance between brain and heart will win me allies and a million dollars.

Jessica Peet (David Tribe)

Age: 19

Hometown: Lakeland, Florida

Current residence: Lakeland, Florida

Occupation: Waitress

Three words to describe you: Outgoing, motivated and strategic thinker.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? No one would expect me to know the game like I do. I have the ability to think on my toes and I am a people person. Most of the time everyone likes me and I’m easy to get along with. I can form good relationships so when it comes time for the Final Tribal, I could get many votes or talk them into it.

Davie Rickenbacker (David Tribe)

Age: 30

Hometown: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Social media manager

Three words to describe you: Uncommon, adventurous and calculating.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I understand how packs work. As a Siberian husky breeder, I know that in order to gain the trust of my pups, I have to feed them. I’m a skilled fisherman so as soon as I can get in the water to catch fish for my tribe, I will earn their trust.

I also build doghouses and construct kennels for my pups and with my tribe, this would be no different. Creating new innovative, comforting types of shelter will show me as an asset.

Lastly, with my pack, I have to be stern with them. I will mingle with the entire tribe, not just a few to show my sociability while also being assertive with them when it’s time to put my foot down.

Lyrsa Torres (David Tribe)

Age: 36

Hometown: Puerto Rico

Current residence: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Airline agent

Three words to describe you: Overachiever, funny and resourceful.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I might not be a physical threat, although I have been doing kickboxing for about four months, but I think studying other contestants, using their weaknesses to my advantage, and keeping a good social game, I would win. I am mostly relying on my social game.

I will vote off people but my relationships with them would be real. I am a very loyal, honest person, so I would try not to backstab people, but it’s a game and I want to win.

Nick Wilson (David Tribe)

Age: 27

Hometown: Williamsburg, Kentucky

Current residence: Williamsburg, Kentucky

Occupation: Public defender

Three words to describe you: Charming, outgoing and intelligent.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I know I could be the final Survivor because I am the total package for this game, First, I am an adamant, hard-working son of a gun. I have chased my dreams my whole life and achieved those, despite humble beginnings.

Second, I am a likable, social guy. Third, I am physically fit and stronger than I look. I will do great in the challenges — tribal and individual, physical and puzzle. Fourth, I am very smart and it is hidden well behind my accent and appreciation for small town life. I will definitely be underestimated.

Finally, I am a Survivor strategy expert. I am a super fan who has analyzed every season and every move. As I said, I am the Survivor total package.

Natalia Azoqa (Goliath Tribe)

Age: 25

Hometown: Irvine, California

Current residence: Irvine, California

Occupation: Industrial engineer

Three words to describe you: Confident, charismatic and blunt.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I believe I will be the final Survivor because not only am I good at reading people, but I know how to get what I want. I know how to work people into doing things for me and that could help me make big moves in the game.

Natalie Cole (Goliath Tribe)

Age: 56

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Publishing CEO

Three words to describe you: Competitive, decisive and persistent.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I am analytical, logical, calculating, strategic, and can read people well even when they are not openly sharing. I am a young 56-year-old with great energy and people often guess my age to be 10-15 years younger than I am. I understand the game and have always been a risk taker. I am not afraid to make big moves. I am a strong competitor in all that I do. I got this.

Jeremy Crawford (Goliath Tribe)

Age: 40

Hometown: Clover, South Carolina

Current residence: New York, New York

Occupation: Attorney

Three words to describe you: Funny, logical, and intuitive.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I believe I have an uncanny ability to read people well and gain their trust. I am also not hindered by what others back home will think of me, so I hopefully won’t be afraid to make big moves.

John Hennigan (Goliath Tribe)

Age: 38

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Pro wrestler

Three words to describe you: Irreverent, ambitious and optimistic.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? My daily life consists of physical training, building relationships, and positioning myself favorably in dozens of wrestling organizations worldwide. I currently consistently work for over 20 different wrestling promotions all over the world. Two years ago, I came to Triple A (as John Morrison) without speaking fluent Spanish and sat in a locker room full of prideful luchadores, some of whom had worked for that company for over 20 years.

Less than one year later, I’m the first non-Mexican Triple Champion of Triple A because I positioned myself strategically within that organization, built a great relationship with the owner, and by kicking a—, like I kick a— in the ring my talent could not be overlooked. I am an English speaking Irish-American who grew up in Palos Verdes, and a multi-million dollar Mexican wrestling company decided that I am the best person to represent their brand.

Everywhere I go the challenge is the same. I win because I understand how to play the game.

Kara Kay (Goliath Tribe)

Age: 30

Hometown: San Diego, California

Current residence: San Diego, California

Occupation: Realtor

Three words to describe you: Energetic, persistent and passionate.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I am relentless. I don’t give up. I know how to get along and even make friends with all walks of life. I’m kind of a chameleon. I guess I’d consider myself pretty savvy and adept. I observe everything, yet have the ability to keep to myself if need be. I’m strong and focused, therefore could be a threat in challenges.

Plus, I am not afraid to be cutthroat if I have to. In today’s world, I think you’d call that savage. My social game would be impressive, plus I could win over the jury with game tactics and strategy.

Angelina Keeley (Goliath Tribe)

Age: 28

Hometown: Sparks, Nevada

Current residence: San Clemente, California

Occupation: Financial consultant

Three words to describe you: Intuitive, persuasive and loving.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I have always been an extremely optimistic and positive person, I always see the best in everything/everyone and make the most out of even the hardest situations. Even though I’m not super outdoorsy, I’m a quick learner and always down to try something new.

I’m also scrappy, adaptable, smart, fun, and determined as hell. Most importantly though, my love for people, empathy, and emotional awareness are what I credit for much of what I’ve accomplished in my 28 years of life. I’m able to get along with anyone, and people tend to trust me.

Lastly, I’m not afraid to take risks and play hard. I will use all of these skills, at the right time with the right people, in order to make it all the way to the end.

Alec Merlino (Goliath Tribe)

Age: 24

Hometown: San Clemente, California

Current residence: San Clemente, California

Occupation: Bartender

Three words to describe you: Charismatic, tenacious and humorous.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I have the ability to charm people around me, both guys and girls. I can read people and understand situations better than most. My personality is endearing and I’m able to adapt in different environments. My job is to deal with all walks of life just like Survivor, and for that reason my social game is going to be unstoppable.

Alison Raybould (Goliath Tribe)

Age: 28

Hometown: Leawood, Kansas

Current residence: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Occupation: Physician

Three words to describe you: Hero, healer and hustler.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? The stakes are higher for me than most as I am acutely aware of what I am giving up (in stepping away from my patients and my program for two months), so I will not be afraid to make big moves. I will fight until the very end, and then when sitting across from the jury at the final Tribal Council, they will all commend the brilliant, strategic game I played.

Dan Rengering (Goliath Tribe)

Age: 27

Hometown: Lake Butler, Florida

Current Residence: Gainesville, Florida

Occupation: S.W.A.T. officer

Three words to describe you: Determined, athletic and competitive.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I believe that I could be the winner for multiple reasons. I have a strong desire to win. I always want to win at absolutely everything I do. Whether it be checkers with my girls or just trying to be the first one to a call for service at work. I always want to be first.

I have a strong work ethic. When I put my mind on something and decide that’s what I want, I go and get it. Prime examples would be making our S.W.A.T. team. Prior to trying out, I was a very overweight guy. I decided that I wanted to be more than just a regularly everyday beat cop and I did whatever it took to do it. I changed my diet drastically, I worked out every single day, and I went to the track and ran sprints 2-3 times a week.

Lastly, I’m very good with people. My career requires me to be able to talk to people all day. Everything I do at work requires interaction with people, and more importantly people who are typically either angry or distressed. I am very good at talking to people and convincing them to do things that they typically wouldn’t want to do. I am quite skilled at calming people down when they are upset or angry.

Mike White (Goliath Tribe)

Age: 47

Hometown: San Diego, California

Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Filmmaker

Three words to describe you: Curious/funny, dynamic and imaginative.

Why do you think you’ll “survive” Survivor? I have the desire. I know the game. I am a student of human psychology, like what people say and how they behave.