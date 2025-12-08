‘Summer House’ Season 10: Dramatic Trailer Revealed

Get ready to send it, because Summer House is returning for a milestone 10th season!

The hit Bravo show returns for another year of summer fun when Season 10 premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 3, promising an “unforgettable summer” alongside a dramatic new trailer that dropped Sunday during Peacock’s Reality Hot Seat altcast of Sunday Night Football.

Seven returning housemates make their way back to the Hamptons this year: Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon and West Wilson. They’re joined by newcomers Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, Levi Sebree, Bailey Taylor and Ben Waddell.

In the trailer that dropped Sunday, we see Carl embracing the new cast (literally!) as he kisses one of his new roomies, all while Jesse admits to having feelings for Ciara and asks West if he’d mind if they hooked up. There might still be something there between Ciara and West, however, as the two admit to missing each other elsewhere in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Amanda and Kyle’s marriage seems to be on the rocks as he continues to spend late nights out DJing. “Kyle fell asleep at some fan’s apartment and came home at 6 in the morning,” Amanda confesses.

Kyle’s relationship with Carl also seems to sour at some point, as the two longtime friends are seen getting into a physical altercation near the end of the trailer.

As for the newcomers, Bravo describes Mia as a “real estate powerhouse” who is “ready to bring the heat, fun and a little mess” after joining the group through her friend Ciara. “Though her boyfriend supports her in the city, Mia strikes out on her own in the Hamptons,” the network teases. “Can she find happiness after a tough year with her family?”

KJ, meanwhile, is “easing off the board” after nine years as a pro skateboarder and leaning into modeling and music. The single newbie is “in no rush to find the one,” but is “open to something real,” leading fans to wonder, “Could he find that special someone living under the same roof?”

Dara is a “successful content creator” who seems to have it all. A year after having a “whirlwind romance” with her fellow housemate West, Dara has “fully moved on” and is ready to see what the Hamptons has in store for her.

Bailey is the creator behind “the rising media platform It Girl,” and is stepping into this summer “emotionally provocative,” as per Bravo: “Two years after a devastating breakup, Bailey is ready to reclaim the spotlight – turning her pain into power and having fun while doing so.”

Ben, meanwhile, is entering the house with “swagger, six-pack energy and Aussie humor.” The Australian Bachelor alum makes his debut in the Hamptons this season “open to fun, flings and perhaps even a special visitor, as long as they’ve got confidence, spark, and a killer smile.”

Levi, who is a Manhattan event planner, “wants to dive headfirst into dating” after ending an 11-year relationship with her high school sweetheart. With her best friend Bailey by her side, she’s figuring out what she really wants – one unexpected match at a time.

Summer House returns for Season 10 on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will stream next day on Peacock.