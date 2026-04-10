‘Summer House’ Star Amanda Batula Issues Apology Amid West Wilson Romance Drama

Amanda Batula is “truly sorry” to the people she’s “disappointed and hurt” after confirming her romance with Summer House co-star West Wilson.

After Batula and Wilson confirmed last month that they are romantically involved amid her separation from husband Kyle Cooke and following Wilson’s romance with Batula’s close friend, Ciara Miller, the Bravo personality took to her Instagram Story on Friday with an apology.

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“Hi guys, I’ll keep this short and sweet. I’ve obviously been MIA, but I wanted to come back on and say that I’m truly sorry to everyone I’ve disappointed and hurt, especially those I know personally who I’ve reached out to individually,” wrote Batula, 34.

(Amanda Batula)

“For the sake of my mental health, I’m going to try to start living life with some sense of normalcy,” she continued. “If you see me out or posting online, please know that this still weighs very heavily on me. I’m not ignoring what’s happened or what’s unfolded.”

Batula concluded by confirming that she would be filming the Summer House Season 10 filming later this month, “and will be addressing any and all questions honestly and directly there.”

On March 31, Batula and Wilson, 31, took to their Instagram Stories to confirm rumors that their friendship had turned romantic following Wilson’s 2023 split from Miller, 30, and Batula’s January separation from Cooke, 43.

“We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity. It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we need a little space to process things privately before speaking on it,” the two wrote in a joint statement.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 27: (L-R) Jesse Solomon, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, West Wilson, Ciara Miller and Carl Radke attend SiriusXM’s Front Row Series with the cast of Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ at SiriusXM Studios on January 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected,” they continued. “Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”

“As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling,” the pair concluded. “We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this.”

In the days that have followed, Cooke has asked Bravo fans to “maybe think twice” before “cyber-bullying” Batula and “giving West a follow” on social media, telling reporter Adam Glyn that his estranged wife was “unwell” and having “dark thoughts.”

“I’ve talked to her — before they put the statement out, she gave me a heads-up, and I talked to her last night,” Cooke said at the time. “I understand people have all sorts of opinions, and I’m not justifying any behavior, but from where I’m standing, she’s kind of getting cyber-bullied.”