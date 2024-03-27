Bravo Star Explains Why She Hid Her Pregnancy While Filming
Not every Bravo star wants their full life on display.
Not every reality star wants all part of their lives exposed. Just ask Summer House: Martha's Vineyard star, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, who intentionally kept her pregnancy hidden when Bravo cameras resumed filming for Season 2 last summer. In an interview with Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the new mom — who welcomed son Silas "Si" Jr. with her husband Silas Cooper in February — revealed why she intentionally hid her big life event. "OK, so don't make me cry — but yes, it was different," she began. The show's second season as filmed without her army officer spouse. He was deployed in Eastern Europe during filming.
"I think because I knew a lot was going on amongst the friendships, I was like, 'This has to be handled first and I have to feel comfortable in this house and exercise my agency before I share this huge moment,'" she added, noting, "It was priorities."
Despite the cast drinking throughout the season, the then-expectant mother kept it cute with mocktails, causing speculation about her pregnancy, most notably with her close friend, Bria Fleming. "During filming, I felt like she was [expecting] and I think I said it at the dinner table. I was like, 'I thought she was pregnant,'" recounts the fashion entrepreneur, whose friendship with Jasmine only strengthened in the time off from filming.
Despite their close friendship, Fleming wasn't given a heads-up. She was told alongside the rest of the cast. "And it's so funny … because at [my boyfriend] Simon [Marco]'s birthday, I'm ordering spicy margaritas but she's ordering the virgin version of that. And I'm like, 'No, you were drinking with me!' And she's like, 'No, I wasn't,'" Fleming says, adding, "And I'm like, 'Yes, you were. I saw you!' She's like, 'No it was virgin.' I'm like, 'When did you have the time to order a mocktail?'"