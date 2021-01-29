Steve and Leanne Ford Tease 'Really Different Styles' With New Series 'Home Again With the Fords' (Exclusive)

✖

The affable and creative brother-sister duo, Steve Ford and Leanne Ford of HGTV's Restored by the Fords are returning to HGTV with a brand-new series premiering Feb. 2 and from the looks of it, fans are in for a delightfully meaningful design twist. With the Pittsburgh natives returning to their Steel City roots for a refresh, modern home renovations in Home Again With the Fords, the seven-episode series will follow Leanne, an interior designer and her older brother, Steve, a licensed contractor, as they update old homes for their clients who love the duo's imaginative style.

In an exclusive sit-down with PopCulture, the Fords reveal the new series will once again showcase their boundless creativity in every renovation but will work to bring in "different styles" as they honor a family's history. "What I love is — in the design, inspiring design based on these clients, what we create is all based on these beautiful homes," Leanne Ford told us in our series, PopCulture @ Home. "It's all based on the clients that are living in the homes, so for our season, they're all really different styles. As a designer, I get to do all these different styles and try all these different things, which has been really fun. Then this season, it's an hour-long, so we get to dive more into design and more into our clients, which I love."

(Photo: HGTV / Discovery)

While the pair haven't seen the episodes just yet, Steve admits they are "pretty excited" to see all their hard work come together finally. "It'll be really interesting to see a full hour of the show rather than what it used to be a half-hour," he said. "I think it will be more about the clients and more about how we get to our final products and giving them what they want in their home."

The brother-sister renovating duo who grew up in the same house and the same era admit it's "never boring" when they team up renovating homes. "I mean, I'll say a line and Steve will finish the line from The Three Amigos or Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure," Leanne said of their dynamic. "I have to say it's funny because I'll find times that we'll just be kind of simpatico naturally by being genetically connected, right? And then growing up at the same kitchen table. So, I like that I think it makes some things harder, [and] it makes it a lot easier."

Her brother adds that working with Leanne is not only "exciting," but every day is a positive challenge. "[It's] a good challenge," Steve says after his younger sister quips she won't take it offensively. "To not be challenged is to be bored, and I really like the challenge of what Leanne brings to design and helping her create that."

With the renovations taking on a whole new spin with families all over the U.S. now returning to places they grew up, the two, most humbled by their roles, admit the renovations for these families featured on the series is a real privilege.

"We really feel attached," Leanne said. "These clients become friends and we want them to love their home, and we feel like it's a very cathartic experience to get into these homes that they were connected to in their past and turn them into theirs, right? So, it's a very important thing to quality of life to have a home you love. So, we feel like leaving and letting them have this place; we feel like it's a duty and it's an honor, honestly."

Home Again With the Fords premieres on Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. For more with Steve and Leanne and all your favorite HGTV shows, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest!