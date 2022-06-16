Step Inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' Cozy Cottage Available on Airbnb

Chip and Joanna Gaines are well known for building some of the most attractive houses in the country and have continued to renovate more since departing from HGTV's Fixer Upper. The two have since launched their lifestyle channel, Magnolia Network.

The couple added another notch to their belt on Sept. 1, 2021, with Hillcrest Cottage's opening on Magnolia's Hillcrest Estate in Waco, Texas. Featured in the latest issue of Magnolia Journal, the Hillcrest Cottage is a historic property that was renovated by Chip and Jo and is now available as a vacation rental on Airbnb.

Originally the carriage house for the property, Chip and Joanna have converted it into a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom rental with an office nook and patio. Jo told Magnolia Journal that her approach to design is rooted in her love of home, which can be challenging to achieve.

"For people who travel to Waco, Chip and I want to invite them into spaces that serve as an extension of the way we feel about our own home, so that everyone who visits can experience that same sense of belonging and community," Jo said in the quarterly magazine of which she is the Editor in Chief."Our hope is that the very fabric of these homes—from the overall design and atmosphere to the smallest details—makes guests feel truly cared for and sets them up to flourish wherever their stay may lead them," she continued.

Magnolia Journal offers an exclusive tour of the property, showing readers the inspiration for the design. The publication states that "the little cottage is open year-round as a space for vacationers to rest and recharge."

"With one bedroom and one bath, a design that best fits two guests or a solo traveler, the cottage balances styles that are both traditional and modern," the article continues. The magazine notes "the thoughtful, unexpected things that spark curiosity" scattered around the home. "A welcome note with your name awaits on the kitchen counter, along with cupcakes, a bowl of fresh fruit, and a "passport" with tips on where to eat and what to explore in town. "

The kitchen's lack of space is described as compensated for by its character, including Shaker-style cabinets and a mural on the back wall. Meanwhile, the dining room features minimalist artwork and an attractive centerpiece.

(Photo: Lisa Petrole/Magnolia Journal)

The living room includes a white-painted brick fireplace that anchors the open-concept room, with comfortable seating, games, and books "within reach." A cottage feel is blended with a contemporary look in the bathroom, which features a frameless shower and brass accents. The space provides necessities and luxuries, like towels and robes, for the cottage guests. And a pergola, a couple of inviting chairs, a side table, and potted plants adorn the patio.

(Photo: Lisa Petrole/Magnolia Journal)

According to Magnolia Journal, guests should anticipate a home that encourages its occupants to unwind. "You come seeking comfort or adventure, and you leave rested and filled up again, ready to pour out that same generosity to others. But for now, there's a handwritten note on the nightstand that reminds you, 'Relax and enjoy.'"

The Summer issue of Magnolia Journal is available on newsstands and online now.