Stassi Schroeder Says Trying to Keep Jax Taylor From Cheating Might Be a ‘Lost Cause’

Stassi Schroeder isn’t sure ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor could ever be a one-woman man.

The Vanderpump Rules cast member weighed in Monday on drama teased in the season six show trailer in which Taylor is accused of cheating on girlfriend Brittany Cartwright with former cast member, Faith Stowers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Asked on PEOPLE Now whether she thinks her ex could ever be faithful to a partner, Schroeder replied, “I don’t know.”

“It might be a lost cause … right now,” she continued.

But that doesn’t mean true love isn’t the air for the rest of the SUR crew.

Following Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s wedding last season, Schroeder said she thinks castmate Scheana Marie will be the next of the group to walk down the aisle.

“I know that’s something that she really wants and she has just always wanted to be a wife. I can totally see her getting marriage number two in before I even get a boyfriend,” she said.

She also added who she think will cause the most drama this season.

“Jax always,” she said. “But this season is particularly special because there is a lot going on. There’s so many different dynamics and so many different fights that are going on and people that are stirring the pot.”

“I think this is our best season yet,” she added.

When asked whether it will be difficult for her to watch her breakup with boyfriend Patrick Meagher play out on screen this season, the 29-year-old said she’ll still be tuning in.

“I mean, how do you even really prepare for that … I’m just gonna keep drinking,” she replied, adding that, “I’m a masochist.”

Since breaking up with her on their fourth anniversary in August, Schroeder revealed she and her ex have remained friends.

“I think he’s a wonderful person, he’s just not my person,” she said.

There was definitely a mourning period, however.

“I spend two weeks [being] inconsolable. I feel every feeling, I sob, I cry, I’m a bit of a degenerate. And then after those two weeks it’s like, ‘Okay, this is what it is. I allowed myself to really feel everything. Really grieve’ and then [I] move on,” she said of her breakup behvior.

Since then, Schroeder said she’s already begun dating again.

“Yeah, I’ve dated a bit and I’m having fun. I like it. I’m meeting people that I’m attracted to and now I’m getting bashful,” she said, adding there’s “nothing serious” going on.

The Straight Up With Stassi host also addressed the controversial statements she made on her podcast about the #MeToo movement in which she accused women who have been sexually assaulted or harassed of lying or exaggerating their experiences.

Immediately receiving backlash for what she said, Schroeder was dropped by several advertisers and forced to apologize.

Monday, she reiterated that apology, saying she “wasn’t informed enough on the issue when I did my podcast.”

“I spent days reading people’s emails and their stories, because I had tweeted out asking them to send me them. And I put a letter together and I put that out on social media and everything I have to say is there. Because I couldn’t just come out and say a few things … there was a lot that I wanted to say,” she said. “I think it taught me that I need to be more thoughtful about what other people’s experiences have been, in any situation, not just with this topic.”

Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Martina Tolot