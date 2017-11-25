Advertisers Drop Stassi Schroeder After Bashing #MeToo Campaign

Stassi Schroeder, who stars on Vanderpump Rules, has lost the support of several advertisers after she bashed the #MeToo campaign.

During an episode of her Straight Up With Stassi podcast, the 29-year-old allegedly criticized the campaign, which has raised awareness of the sexual harassment women face every day. The episode, titled “Are We On A Male Witch Hunt?,” has since been deleted, reports The Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Listeners then contacted advertisers of the podcast, and some quickly dropped their support.

“We’re shocked by @stassi’s comments re the #metoo campaign,” advertiser Rent The Runway tweeted. “It goes against everything RTR stands for as a company and has publicly advocated. Our 1st ads were slated to run on Mon but effective immediately we’ve terminated our relationship with her podcast.”

Simple Contacts and Framebridge also pulled their advertising dollars from Straight Up.

“Hold up. There is ZERO bashing & I repeat myself 3726 times how I feel the whole media frenzy has taken away from the victims who were truly assaulted,” Stassi wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “You may be misinterpreting my point, because we had the best intentions w/ this episode.”

In a tweet that’s still up, Stassi wrote, “About 5 ppl heard this podcast & everyone else read ONE quote without the backstory or context of a TWO hour episode.”

About 5 ppl heard this podcast & everyone else read ONE quote without the backstory or context of a TWO hour episode. pic.twitter.com/23EMPZpcMU — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) November 25, 2017

Stassi has also retweeted fans who have voiced support for her. She has also finished a follow-up episode, which will be posted soon.

Just finished recording a follow up episode… stay tuned 😉 pic.twitter.com/D9j5xlv4V9 — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) November 25, 2017

Schroeder is a former Amazing Race contestant who has appeared on Bravo‘s Vanderpump Rules since 2013. Before she was criticized for her podcast, Schroeder was praised earlier this month for showing off the scars from her breast reduction surgery on Instagram.