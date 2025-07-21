‘Southern Hospitality’ Star Announces Exit From Series

Southern Hospitality star Will Kulp will not return for Season 4 of the Bravo series.

The former reality personality announced his departure on his Instagram Story Friday as he slammed his time on the show as a “horrible experience and a life lesson.”

“A little update: The new season has started filming, and unsurprisingly, I will not be a part of it this year,” he began his announcement. “I will likely never film a second of reality TV ever again. It has been a horrible experience and a life lesson.”

The former Republic bartender-turned-law student continued, “A big thanks to some cast, some production, Andy Cohen and ALL of the crew for the seasons past. You know who you are. Your kindness and professionalism are rare occurrences in the industry.”

Kulp then alluded to the allegations he faced in Season 3 that he had been cheating on his now-fiancée, Emmy Sharrett, as he continued, “Best of luck to this new season. I hope it can be entertaining without a defamatory storyline or unwanted use of my name, image, and likeness.”

Kulp promised, “When it is appropriate, I will talk more about experiences with production and the network which led to this decision,” concluding, “I am happy to be moving on and I will be cheering Emmy on from the sidelines with the rest of you.”

Kulp’s decision comes as no surprise, as he skipped the Season 3 reunion, which aired in March. He revealed on the Viall Files podcast that same month that he decided not to film the reunion because he thought he would “have to dig [himself] out from under a mountain” explaining himself.

“The ways that I would address it would need a longform segment just to try to break down all the nuances. On top of that, the people on the stage I knew are just very interested in whether or not they are making it to the next season and are sort of willing to say or do whatever. It was just going to be a bloodbath,” Kulp said at the time. “It wasn’t like I could come on here and explain to you guys, ‘Hey, this is what happened,’ and we could have an engaging conversation. It would have been sort of two-steps forward, one-step back, two-steps forward, one-step back.”

Despite the infidelity rumors and Season 3 revelation that Kulp had been speaking negatively about her behind her back, Sharrett told PopCulture.com in January that the “only person” she trusted was Kulp.

“The only person that I trust is Will, and no matter what the people see, Will is my best friend,” she said at the time. “He is my ride or die and he does have my best interests [in mind]. No one else does.”