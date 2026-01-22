‘Southern Hospitality’ Season 4 Premiere Date, Trailer Revealed

The cast of Southern Hospitality is clocking in for more drama!

Bravo announced Thursday that Season 4 will return on Wednesday, March 4, dropping the first trailer teasing all the chaos to come at Republic this season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Returning this season are Leva Bonaparte and her staff — Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, TJ Dinch, Michols Peña, Maddi Reese, Emmy Sharrett, and Lake Rucker — as well as familiar faces Mia Alario, Grace Lilly and Molly Moore.

New hires Justin Assad and Bella Starcher also join the fray this season, with their arrivals promising to “quickly shake up the dynamic on King Street.”

(photo credit: Bravo)

Keep reading to learn more about what’s going on in Season 4 of Southern Hospitality and to watch the all-new trailer.

Leva Bonaparte: The Charleston hospitality mogul continues her quest to conquer King Street and expects her team to operate at peak performance. More involved at Republic than ever, Leva is prepared to lay down the law and hold her staff accountable.

The Charleston hospitality mogul continues her quest to conquer King Street and expects her team to operate at peak performance. More involved at Republic than ever, Leva is prepared to lay down the law and hold her staff accountable. Joe Bradley : The VIP Host has been living his best life as hype man to his DJ girlfriend, following Maddi from gig to gig and putting his job on the back burner. After a tough wake-up call from Leva, Joe finds himself on a journey to reclaim his worth.

: The VIP Host has been living his best life as hype man to his DJ girlfriend, following Maddi from gig to gig and putting his job on the back burner. After a tough wake-up call from Leva, Joe finds himself on a journey to reclaim his worth. Bradley Carter: The VIP Server’s star is on the rise. As his fitness brand, Body by Brad, grows, his personal life flourishes, and he remains one of Leva’s most consistent employees. Still, unresolved tension with his former BFF Emmy threatens to disrupt his momentum.

The VIP Server’s star is on the rise. As his fitness brand, Body by Brad, grows, his personal life flourishes, and he remains one of Leva’s most consistent employees. Still, unresolved tension with his former BFF Emmy threatens to disrupt his momentum. TJ Dinch : The bartender is serving up more than drinks this summer. His Sir Wieners hot dog venture has impressed Leva and made waves in the Charleston food scene. When he mixes business and pleasure, however, the lines between him and Michols become blurred.

: The bartender is serving up more than drinks this summer. His Sir Wieners hot dog venture has impressed Leva and made waves in the Charleston food scene. When he mixes business and pleasure, however, the lines between him and Michols become blurred. Michols Peña : The Assistant General Manager continues to call the shots at Republic, but there’s a crack in his reign after a workplace meltdown. Newly single and riding high, Michols’ newfound confidence might ruffle some feathers in the group.

: The Assistant General Manager continues to call the shots at Republic, but there’s a crack in his reign after a workplace meltdown. Newly single and riding high, Michols’ newfound confidence might ruffle some feathers in the group. Maddi Reese : The DJ and VIP Server should be flying high after a cross-country tour, but she’s still reeling from last year’s revelations. Tensions flare as she grapples with complicated feelings for some of her co-workers, including her boyfriend.

: The DJ and VIP Server should be flying high after a cross-country tour, but she’s still reeling from last year’s revelations. Tensions flare as she grapples with complicated feelings for some of her co-workers, including her boyfriend. Lake Rucker: The VIP Host continues to charm guests at the front door of Republic. She’s quick to make friends with her bubbly demeanor, but straddling the fence becomes a problem when those closest to her wonder where her loyalties lie.

The VIP Host continues to charm guests at the front door of Republic. She’s quick to make friends with her bubbly demeanor, but straddling the fence becomes a problem when those closest to her wonder where her loyalties lie. Emmy Sharrett: For the VIP Server, life is going according to plan. Newly engaged and planning her dream wedding, Emmy is prioritizing herself and leaning on those closest to her, though lingering hurt from last year’s rumors isn’t easily forgotten.

For the VIP Server, life is going according to plan. Newly engaged and planning her dream wedding, Emmy is prioritizing herself and leaning on those closest to her, though lingering hurt from last year’s rumors isn’t easily forgotten. Justin Assad: After years abroad, the winds have brought the new VIP Host back to Charleston. A friend of TJ, he quickly impresses Leva and the ladies in town. Yet after dropping one too many love bombs, Justin finds himself entangled in love triangles and is reminded how small Charleston really is.

After years abroad, the winds have brought the new VIP Host back to Charleston. A friend of TJ, he quickly impresses Leva and the ladies in town. Yet after dropping one too many love bombs, Justin finds himself entangled in love triangles and is reminded how small Charleston really is. Bella Starcher : The new VIP Server is a hospitality vet who was brought into the fold through her connection to Michols and wastes no time finding her place among the staff.

: The new VIP Server is a hospitality vet who was brought into the fold through her connection to Michols and wastes no time finding her place among the staff. Mia Alario: The former Republic hostess remains a fixture of King Street. Whether working the wiener booth for one bestie or dishing gossip over martinis with another, Mia is never far from the drama, especially when things take a turn in her longtime relationship.

The former Republic hostess remains a fixture of King Street. Whether working the wiener booth for one bestie or dishing gossip over martinis with another, Mia is never far from the drama, especially when things take a turn in her longtime relationship. Grace Lilly : It doesn’t look like a drama-free summer is in the cards for the former VIP host after she finds herself back in hot water from a joke gone too far. As she is left to pick up the pieces once again, ‘Wavy Baby’ struggles to find solid footing within the group and her personal life.

: It doesn’t look like a drama-free summer is in the cards for the former VIP host after she finds herself back in hot water from a joke gone too far. As she is left to pick up the pieces once again, ‘Wavy Baby’ struggles to find solid footing within the group and her personal life. Molly Moore: The former Republic bartender may have left the building, but she hasn’t gone far. Booked and busy with her event planning business by day and partying in VIP by night, Molly is done holding back. When her once-solid friendship with Michols is tested, she is ready to speak her truth.

Southern Hospitality Season 4 premieres Wednesday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and is available to stream on Peacock the next day. Seasons 1-3 of Southern Hospitality are streaming on Peacock now.