‘Southern Hospitality’ Newcomer Lake Rucker Talks Her ‘Slow Burn’ Romance With Bradley Carter in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Southern Hospitality stars Lake Rucker and Bradley Carter are both playing it cool when it comes to their budding romance — but will their “slow burn” fizzle out before either makes a big move? Lake confides in fellow newcomers Molly and Siobhan during a cast trip to her family’s lake house in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, admitting she doesn’t want to be “thirsty” when pursuing her Republic co-worker.

Sitting in bed after the first night of fun at Lake Wylie, Molly tells Lake, “I really thought you and Brad were gonna make out.” Lake’s smile fades briefly as Molly asks if she’s had any “visitors in [her] bed,” answering with a giggle, “Not yet.”

“You will never catch me chasing after anybody,” she asserts in a confessional. “Uh-uh. They’re gonna come for me. … I’m not gonna be thirsty.” Unfortunately, Brad seems to be of the same mindset, saying in a confessional of his own, “If you want it, come and get it.”



Lake assures Molly and Siobhan, “There’s something beautiful about a slow burn,” telling them that when it comes to Brad, “I’m just gonna let it marinate.” Molly teases, “I think I move too quick,” as Siobhan jokes, “I don’t marinate. Just throw that on the grill.”

It’s then that Molly notes that the object of Lake’s affection is cooking in the lake house kitchen as they speak — shirtless. While the ladies first try to catch the action through the glass door of the bedroom, they ultimately decide to get a closer look in person.

Oblivious to the conversations being had about him, Brad greets the trio, “Good morning, how we doin’?” Molly throws back, “Better now,” adding, “There’s just something about a man cooking shirtless.” Brad teases, “You don’t get that every day, huh?” before turning his attention to include Lake and Siobhan. “I’m glad to provide entertainment for all three of you lovely ladies,” he flirts as the clip comes to a close.

Will Lake or Bradley ever make the first move? Southern Hospitality airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.



