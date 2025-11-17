Bravo Reality TV Star Involved in ‘Car Accident’ Amidst BravoCon

Madison LeCroy had a rough time after BravoCon 2025. The Southern Charm star was forced to cancel her Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance due to her getting into a car accident in Las Vegas.

The reality star updated fans on social media. She said that she was involved in a collision on Nov. 15.

“Hey y’all… I want to let you know I won’t be making it to WWHL tonight,” she said in a post on her Instagram Stories later that day. “My team and I were in a car accident on the way back to the hotel. Thankfully we’re all OK, but it was frightening and we’re still trying to catch our breath from it. I’m just grateful everyone walked away.” Despite the ending, she said that she “felt so much love” at the fan convention, adding, “Sad I won’t make it tonight.”

Madison had been announced to appear alongside host and Bravo honcho Cohen and several of her castmates. Other Bravo stars from Summer House and The Valley were scheduled to appear at the live event being taped at Planet Hollywood in Sin City.

Before the incident, she spoke about helping her co-star Craig Conover in his dating life post his split from Paige DeSorbo. “He’s doing his thing and he need to do that first,” she told E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes in an exclusive interview. “He’s a relationship guy—as you know—so I think he should have a little fun. I’m encouraging bad behavior.” Conover was happy to have her by his side for the three-day event. “She’s the little devil on the shoulder,” he joked. “We’re a great team. We’ve known each other longer than anyone on our show.”

DeSorbo and Conover broke up in November 2024, a week after Thanksgiving, with DeSorbo announcing the split on December 30. DeSorbo said that she ended things because they had different ideas for their future.