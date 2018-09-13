‘Southern Charm’ Stars Evacuate Charleston Homes as Hurricane Florence Approaches

Hurricane Florence is rapidly approaching the Carolinas, and that means Charleston, which Bravo fans know is the home to the stars of the network’s Southern Charm.

Ahead of the storm, millions of people were ordered to evacuate, and the cast is making sure to get to a safe spot as the hurricane approaches, with several of the stars sharing their destinations on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kathryn Dennis revealed that she was trading in Charleston for Nashville, sharing a boomerang of herself in front of one of the city’s many colorful murals.

“I am in LOVE with Nashville,” she wrote. “Thank y’all much for the hospitality during this terrible hurricane & evacuation. My prayers and thoughts and love to the East Coast.”

Dennis’ co-star Shep Rose is currently in Chicago, where he took in a Cubs game on Wednesday night. On Thursday, he tweeted, “Glad to see the hurricane slightly downgraded. Hope my Charleston and Wilmington friends are ok.”

Craig Conover returned home to Charleston only to leave again, setting out on his road trip on Thursday and revealing on his Instagram Story that he is heading to Savannah, Georgia.

Austrin Kroll headed to his family’s home inland in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I hope everyone and their loved ones keep an eye on the storm’s activities and stay safe,” he told PEOPLE. “South Carolina, and Charleston specifically, is no stranger to hurricane season. I’m hoping that the damage they are predicting from Hurricane Florence’s landfall is not as devastating as expected.”

It seems Patricia Altschul has decided to stay in Charleston, tweeting a video of her house boarded up in preparation for the storm.

“House on lockdown…. shutters wired over plywood, generator inspected, pool water lowered, cars in parking garage, supplies bought, pets accounted for,” she wrote. “Bring it on #HurricanefFlorence.”

As fans know, Altschul is a pet parent to five dogs and one cat.

House on lockdown…. shutters wired over plywood, generator inspected, pool water lowered, cars in parking garage, supplies bought, pets accounted for. Bring it on #HurricanefFlorence #southerncharm pic.twitter.com/alOamFXK2q — Patricia Altschul (@Pataltschul) September 11, 2018

She also shared a clip of the hurricane supplies she had purchased, which included bulk boxes of Bush’s baked beans, Spam, snacking nuts, vienna sausages, goldfish crackers, and KIND bars.

Photo Credit: Bravo