'Southern Charm' Star Sued by Former Business Partner

Southern Charm's Naomi Olindo is accused of being a two-faced business owner who screwed over the woman who helped her start her online clothing business in a new lawsuit. TMZ reports that Bravo star is being sued by Ginny Cox. Cox alleges claims she helped Olindo start her brand L'ABEYE. But after getting it off the ground, Cox says Olindo forced her out of the deal and misappropriated company funds.

The business was seemingly started in 2018, with Olindo wanting Cox's help because of her previous success in the fashion and retail business. Cox says Olindo offered her a 50% ownership stake, while also focusing her attention on the business and marketing side. Cox says she dedicated countless hours to make the e-commerce venture into a profitable business.

Despite being promised 50% ownership in the business, she says Olindo controlled the money, withdrawing more than her fair portion of the profits. Cox says she was paid less than the 50% promised, while Olindo used company funds for her own personal gain.

Cox says she was recently fired by the company by the reality star. She now wants Olindo to pay what she believes she's owed. Cox also wants to be recognized as an equal co-owner in L'ABEYE.

Olindo's lawyers tell the media outlet: "Our client does not comment publicly on pending litigation. However, obviously, these allegations made by a disgruntled former employee are false and misleading. We will soon be filing a formal response to these allegations that will help set the record straight."