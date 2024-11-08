Jarrett “JT” Thomas is making his exit from Southern Charm while in the middle of filming Season 10 of the Bravo show.

“It comes with a heavy heart to share that I have resigned from Southern Charm,” Thomas, 38, wrote on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 8. “Yesterday, I informed Bravo that I will not be participating in the 2-3 remaining green room interviews before [the season] airs 12/5.”

He added, “I’ve done about ~9 thus far leading up to today. I no longer wish to participate in any way moving forward with the TV show.” Thomas didn’t explain his decision to exit the show further, simply concluding, “I will leave it at that for now while I work on the next steps to recover both physically and mentally from what has been an extremely challenging and exhausting year.”

Thomas initially joined Southern Charm on Season 9 in 2023. In the Season 10 trailer, which dropped late last month, Craig Conover seemingly accuses him of calling the show’s matriarch Patricia Altschul a “b—-.”

Thomas is also shown flirting with co-star Venita Aspen in the trailer, and allegations surfaced not long after its debut on social media that he was dating another woman during filming.

A week after the trailer dropped, Thomas introduced his new girlfriend, Ali Pereless, on Instagram. “Long overdue,” he captioned a Nov. 3 social media post featuring loved-up photos of the couple. “#itscomplicated.”

Also returning to Season 10 are cast members Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Leva Bonaparte, Taylor Ann Green, Madison LeCroy, and Rodrigo Reyes. Altschul and her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, will also be appearing on the 10th season.

There are three newcomers to the Southern Charm cast as well. The Bachelor alum Salley Carson, who first appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of the ABC dating show before making a brief appearance on Southern Hospitality, makes her debut on Southern Charm in Season 10 alongside Ryan Albert, a good friend of Altschul’s who is also joining the cast.

Molly O’Connell is the third new cast member joining the Bravo show’s milestone 10th season. The social media personality also has a background in reality TV, having previously placed as the runner-up on cycle 16 of America’s Next Top Model.

Southern Charm Season 10 premieres on Bravo Thursday, December 5 at 9 p.m. ET.