Original 'Southern Charm' Cast Member Reportedly Fired After 8 Seasons

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis was reportedly fired from the show before the upcoming ninth season. Dennis, 31, was an original series star and one of only a few cast members to appear in all eight seasons. The Bravo series focuses on socialites living in Charleston, South Carolina, and debuted in March 2014.

The Instagram account @QueensofBravo reported that Dennis was fired from the series, citing multiple sources. According to The U.S. Sun, Bravo did not offer Dennis a new contract. She allegedly missed filming on multiple occasions and treated the production staff poorly.

"I know Bravo didn't offer her a contract, but when you treat people poorly like she has they finally get sick of it," the insider told The Sun. "She doesn't show up on time or show up at all during filming a lot. She treats people like they are beneath her. She can't stand anyone doing better or getting more attention than her."

The insider claimed that Dennis' poor behavior was the reason why one producer quit and another was hired, although no new producer was publicly announced. "I think that's why a new producer was brought in; the previous one couldn't handle it anymore," the source claimed. Dennis is also facing "money issues" and has "never had a job" before, the insider added. "I'm worried for her, but maybe this is a wake-up call," the source continued.

Dennis' financial issues previously surfaced late last year. In December, The U.S. Sun reported that she was served with her third apartment eviction notice of the year. She was severed with a Rule to Vacate notice in November for not paying rent at her luxury apartment complex, and a judge reportedly cleared the way for the complex to sue her. Dennis also launched a podcast in 2021, but it was canceled by August 2022.

Dennis was only 21 when she began appearing on Southern Charm in a "friend" role. She was introduced as Thomas Ravenel's much-younger girlfriend and they share two children, daughter Kensington, 8, and son St. Julien, 7. Their custody battles played out on the show. Her appearances on the show declined in Season 8 after she broke up with Chleb Ravenell, notes Page Six. Fans have speculated that she would be leaving after Bravo hired several new stars for Season 9. Bravo and the producers of Southern Charm have not commented on Dennis' firing.