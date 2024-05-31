'Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Speaks out After DUI Arrest

Kathryn Dennis is speaking out following her DUI arrest. Returning to social media on Wednesday, May 29, just over a week after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after she was reportedly involved in a three-car collision, the Southern Charm alum shared an inspiration message about being "humble" and "grateful."

The Bravo star, 32, shared the message to her Instagram Stories. The inspirational quote read, "You can literally be here today and gone tomorrow. Be grateful, be humble, be appreciative, be kind, be loving." Dennis did not directly mention her arrest in the post.

The Wednesday post marked Dennis' first since she was stopped by the Goose Creek Police Department in Berkeley, South Carolina on May 20. The reality TV star was pulled over after she was involved in a multi-car collision at around 9 p.m. local time, according to a police report reviewed by USA TODAY, which labeled Dennis as the "offender" in the accident. According to the police report, officers noted that Dennis "had glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her" when she was stopped. Officers noted that Dennis was "possibly impaired." Several l miniature bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, several of which were opened and empty, were also reportedly found in Dennis' vehicle.

Dennis was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, with footage of the arrest obtained by TMZ showing the Bravo star growing emotional as she was taken into custody. In the video, Dennis could be heard telling officers, "Y'all are ruining my life." She added, "And my kids' [lives]. Thanks for nothing. You didn't even do a field sobriety test to know if you're legit or not. No, you sure didn't. You didn't do a blood alcohol test. Maybe I don't have the best balance in the whole wide world, but you sure didn't confirm what you were doing."

The Southern Charm alum began to cry when she was escorted to the police car and an officer buckled her seatbelt, saying, "I want my dog. I want my puppy. Please let me out...I will sue the s- out of you. No, I want my dog. He means everything to me!"

Dennis, who had a previous run-in with the law in October 2023 when a vehicle registered in her name was involved in a hit-and-run accident, is required to appear in court on June 4.