Former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has been arrested in South Carolina. Dennis, 32, was arrested Monday night in Goose Creek and charged with driving under the influence after she was reportedly involved in a three-car accident.

The collision occurred at around 9 p.m. local time, according to a Goose Creek Police Department report reviewed by USA TODAY, which labeled Dennis as the "offender" in the accident. The accident reportedly occurred after the reality TV star's vehicle collided with another vehicle from the rear, causing that car to collide with another vehicle in front of it while they were stopped at a red light, according to statements from the two victims.

Responding officers who stopped Dennis' vehicle noted that the 32-year-old, who was driving with her dog in the car, was "possibly impaired," according to documents viewed by Entertainment Tonight. A second officer reported that Dennis had "glossy eyes and an order of alcohol" emanating from her. The police report said officers discovered several miniature bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky in Dennis' car, several of which were opened and empty.

Dennis admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the evening. She agreed to a field sobriety test. Responding officers determined "probable cause existed for the charge of Driving Under the Influence" and took Dennis into police custody. She reportedly refused to conduct a breath test at police headquarters and was taken to a detention center. Her bond was set at $257, with Dennis set to appear in court on June 4. TMZ was first to report her arrest.

This is not the first time the Bravo star has had a run-in with police. Back in October, a vehicle registered in Dennis' name was involved in an alleged hit-and-run incident in South Carolina. The 2022 Ford SUV made contact with a "school resource officer" in front of Whitesville Elementary School while they were directing traffic. The vehicle did not stop at the scene and was later located at Dennis' address.

Dennis, who just days earlier announced her exit from Southern Charm after eight seasons, was never arrested in connection to the hit-and-run. In reports obtained by Radar Online, she denied any involvement in the collision, reportedly telling investigators that he and her 2022 Ford Bronco never left her South Carolina home on the day of the incident.