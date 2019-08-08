‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis’ Mom Allison Calhoun Dennis Dies at 59

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis’ mother, Allison Calhoun Dennis, has passed away at age 59, PEOPLE reports. Calhoun Dennis passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7 due to an extended illness, with a source confirming the news.

“Their family requests privacy while they mourn with the sad loss,” a source close to Dennis said. “They’re very private people and they want their time to cope.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dennis had previously gushed about her mom while speaking to PEOPLE in April, sharing that the two were “incredibly close.”

“My mom’s my best friend,” the 26-year-old said. “She stuck by me through so much. I don’t know what I would do without her.”

“She was sick for a year and a half and I was taking care of her,” Dennis continued. “She’s since been living with me, essentially. It’s great to have her around, especially because she’s so good with the kids [Dennis’ daughter Kensie, 5, and St. Julien, 3]. She’s amazing. She’s the best mom I could ever hope for with everything.”

The reality star’s mother had retired after working at Santee Cooper water service and moved in with her daughter during a battle with cancer.

Calhoun Dennis was a direct descendant of John C. Calhoun, the seventh vice president of the United States. She is survived by her daughter, her husband, Luke Dennis, and her son, Luke Dennis, Jr.

Calhoun Dennis’ obituary shares that funeral plans have not yet been announced.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Calhoun Dennis recently defended her daughter in Dennis’ court battle with Thomas Ravenel, the father of her children.

“I have a substantial amount of firsthand knowledge of Kathryn’s parenting abilities,” she said. “Kathryn has a very loving relationship with her children. I realize that Thomas is going to try and imply that I do everything for the children of Kathryn, but that is not true.”

Photo Credit: Bravo