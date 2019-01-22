‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Confirms She’s Dating ‘America’s Got Talent’ Alum Hunter Price

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis is dating America’s Got Talent alum Hunter Price, with the Bravolebrity confirming the news on Instagram over the weekend.

Dennis posted a photo of the two cuddling up at an event, captioning the image with a simple black heart and tagging Price.

When a fan asked “Who’s this?” Dennis responded, “My person.”

Fans have since flooded Dennis’ photos with well-wishes for the mom of two.

“So happy for you. This is exactly what everybody has been wishing for you. Enjoy,” wrote one, while another fan commented, “Love, love, you Katherine! Stay Strong, beautiful, & classy!”

Dennis’ Southern Charm co-star Naomie Olindo commented “OoOoOoOoO insta offish,” indicating that the couple has been dating for at least a brief period.

Dennis responded, “right?!” adding, “tH@t$ wHeN u KnO iT$ rE@L amirite??”

Price later posted the same photo on his own Instagram, also captioning the shot with a black heart.

He also commented on Dennis’ post, writing “#dippingsauce” along with a black heart, to which Dennis replied “chicken nugget” and “[black heart emoji] in my eyes for you” with a shushing emoji.

Price previously competed on Season 13 of America’s Got Talent before being eliminated in the Judge Cuts round and is now working on a career as a country artist.

Some fans also used Dennis’ post to reference her ex, Thomas Ravenel, with whom she shares her two children, daughter Kensie and son Saint.

“Sooo happy to see you with a fella withOUT 1 foot in jail & 1 foot in the grave,” one person wrote on Dennis’ photo.

A second added, “So happy you have cut those old man strings!!!”

Ravenel is currently preparing for a trial in which he will be tried over sexual assault allegations made against him by a former nanny. In September, he was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree.

Dennis and Ravenel are currently in a bitter custody over their children, with the two accusing each other of drug use and more in new court papers. Earlier this month, Ravenel accused Dennis of buying drugs from show producers and friends. He also claimed that the couple’s children have “developmental and behavioral problems” because of Dennis, including claims that Dennis used drugs and alcohol while pregnant with Saint.

In response, Dennis accused Ravenel of using drugs and questioned whether he had ever been tested for any mental health issues including a possible diagnosis of bipolar disorder. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the 26-year-old also wants her ex to answer questions under oath about private investigators he hired to follow her.

In 2016, Dennis lost custody of her kids after she failed a drug test and tested positive for marijuana. She later entered rehab and has since regained 50/50 custody of her children.

