‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Celebrates Christmas With Kids After Ex Thomas Ravenel Ordered to Stand Trial

Kathryn Dennis has been going through a tough time over the last year, but the Southern Charm star looked happy celebrating Christmas with her two kids.

In a series of photos featuring her two goofy and smiling kids, daughter Kensington, 4, and son Saint, 3, Dennis looked happy and healthy herself in a festive, collared red dress.

“Real life,” she captioned the gallery, adding the hashtags “Christmas family photo” and “reality.”

View this post on Instagram Real life #Christmasfamilyphoto #reality A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Dec 27, 2018 at 1:22pm PST

Dennis is currently embroiled in a custody battle with her ex, Thomas Ravenel, after filing for full custody in October. The Bravo personality had previously lost custody of her two children and entered rehab in 2016 after failing a drug test, but has since been granted equal shared custody with her ex.

In the legal filings, obtained by PEOPLE, Dennis accused Ravenel of relying “upon the use of full-time nannies” and referenced Ravenel’s alleged sexual assault of their former nanny, for which he has been ordered to stand trial. Dennis also alleged he “has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children.”

In November, Ravenel filed a counterclaim, alleging that Dennis had filed her claim “in bad faith, for the purpose of garnering media attention, creating material for her storyline on Southern Charm and ensuring her marketability as a ‘reality TV star.’ “

He alleged that the filing was made “for the sole and/or primary purpose” of “progressing her storyline as the ‘rehabilitated mother who regains possession of her minor children.’”

Ravenel has bigger legal issues on his hands at the moment, however, having been charged with assault and battery in the second degree in September after being alleged of sexually assaulting a woman known as “nanny Dawn” who previously cared for his children. He has also been accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met through Tinder and with whom he went on a date.

In November, a South Carolina judge ruled that there was sufficient evidence to take the case to trial.

After being arrested, Bravo confirmed that Ravenel will not be welcomed back to Season 6 of Southern Charm.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kathryn Dennis