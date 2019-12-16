Sophia Hutchins Says She Was ‘Never Romantically Involved’ With Caitlyn Jenner

Sophia Hutchins is clarifying her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner after longtime speculation that the pair, who live together and often attend events as a couple, are dating. In a new interview with The New York Times, the 23-year-old denied there was anything but a platonic friendship between her and Jenner.

“We were never romantically involved,” Hutchins said, explaining she thinks she understands why people were relentless with dating rumors. “Because we weren’t addressing it. I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.”

Hutchins is actually involved with someone else, she told the Times, a 30-year-old Wall Street employee who graduated from Harvard University, although she does serve as Jenner’s manager after ex-wife Kris Jenner stepped down from the position.

“I saw nobody was managing her, and there were all these people taking massive advantage,” Hutchins said. “And I was saying, ‘Caitlyn, if I don’t step in here and start managing you, you’re going to go broke.’”

While Jenner was not interviewed for the article, she told the Times in a statement, “Over the last few years, Sophia has been my best friend, family and confidant. She is one of the top minds in her field. Her value in my life is undeniable. The sky is the limit with her entrepreneurial spirit.”

Despite all the speculation surrounding their friendship, Hutchins and Jenner have always been clear they were not dating, with the activist saying last year during The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo, “I wouldn’t describe it as a romantic relationship.”

“I would describe our relationship as we’re partners — we’re business partners,” she added.

Jenner addressed the rumors last year as well, telling Variety that the two are “very close.”

“We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable,” Jenner said. “We’re the best of friends.”

Photo credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images