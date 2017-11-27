Reality

Snooki Teases Special ‘Jersey Shore’ Announcement Tonight

There’s a special Jersey Shore announcement coming tonight, and fans are freaking out trying to […]

By

There’s a special Jersey Shore announcement coming tonight, and fans are freaking out trying to figure out what it could be.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi broke the news Monday afternoon, tweeting out a poster teasing a “Jersey Shore alert” occurring during the premiere of spin-off Floribama Shore.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The fans have spoken?!” she tweeted, followed by three eyeball emojis.

Many fans of the original show are hoping the announcement will be that of a new special or, even better, an entire new season of meatball power antics.

The casts of Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore have been throwing jabs at each other since the spin-off was announced, with the original reality cast saying they weren’t even told about the new series ahead of time.

So will the casts make up and do a joint episode? Or will The Situation finally get his own spin-off? Only time will tell.

Floribama Shore premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts