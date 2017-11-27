Snooki Teases Special ‘Jersey Shore’ Announcement Tonight

There’s a special Jersey Shore announcement coming tonight, and fans are freaking out trying to figure out what it could be.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi broke the news Monday afternoon, tweeting out a poster teasing a “Jersey Shore alert” occurring during the premiere of spin-off Floribama Shore.

“The fans have spoken?!” she tweeted, followed by three eyeball emojis.

Many fans of the original show are hoping the announcement will be that of a new special or, even better, an entire new season of meatball power antics.

Better be Season 7! If you guys get on that fake show, well…I don’t know — Tony Trenkle Jr. (@DoubleT2323) November 27, 2017

You all better be coming back with the kiddies 💕 — Allison Smith (@ASmithSparkles) November 27, 2017

Don’t play with me girl — andy (@heyimandyn) November 27, 2017

The casts of Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore have been throwing jabs at each other since the spin-off was announced, with the original reality cast saying they weren’t even told about the new series ahead of time.

So will the casts make up and do a joint episode? Or will The Situation finally get his own spin-off? Only time will tell.

Floribama Shore premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.