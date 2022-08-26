'sMothered': Laura Leigh Doesn't Want Lauren's Mom in the Delivery Room in Exclusive Sneak Peek

sMothered stars Lauren and Laura Leigh are almost ready to welcome their baby, but Laura Leigh isn't ready for how involved in the delivery mother-in-law Lisa is going to be. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show, talk about Lauren's baby shower quickly turns to delivery room discussions, and not even Lauren's dad can help Laura Leigh.

With the venue and food taken care of for the shower, all that's left is Laura Leigh's baby games – and Lauren's family isn't quite confident she's up to the task. Laura Leigh does admit she'll accept help from Lisa when it comes to prizes, as Lisa's husband laughs, "Yeah. Y'all can work together. What could possibly go wrong?"

Laura Leigh clarifies that it's fine if she asks for help and Lisa wants to chip in, but insists, "Just don't go behind my back and go ahead and buy it." She continues to the table that Lauren and Lisa have already told her they're planning backup games because they're worried hers won't be "appropriate," and Lauren's dad jumps in to defend his daughter-in-law.

"Lauren and Lisa are absolutely control freaks," he jokes to the camera. "It's either their way or the highway, right?" Laura Leigh agrees, "No, you're right, unfortunately. Some days, I don't know if the battle's worth it. I feel like I'm going to be like you, an old beaten donkey," and he responds, "Look at me. Look at me. It's not worth it." Lauren's dad continues later that he has Laura Leigh's back "whenever possible," but she chimes in that it's only when it won't "get him in the doghouse." He agrees, "I have her back to a certain point. I have her back as much as I can and still keep my marriage. How about that?"

There's no having Laura Leigh's back when it comes to Lauren's delivery plan, however, which includes mom Lisa being in the room. "I would really prefer it if it was just me and Lauren in the delivery room. But of course, Lauren thinks she needs her mom," Laura Leigh confesses. Lauren insists, "I do need her. I mean, no one can calm me down like my mom. This is going to be a really difficult time. And I'm going to need both of y'all." Laura Leigh argues that she would "really love just one thing in our life that Miss Lisa's not a part of," but Lauren makes it clear, "Oh, she's going to be a part of this." sMothered airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC