'Sister Wives' Star Sells Property to Ex-Husband Kody Brown After Emotional Split

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has transferred her property to ex-husband Kody Brown, following their emotional split. According to Us Weekly, the 50-year-old reality star "gifted" her portion of the family's Flagstaff, Arizona, property back to Kody and his fourth wife Robyn for $10, according to property records obtained by the outlet. While Christine technically sold the property, the amount is so low it is legally considered a gift.

"For the consideration of Ten Dollars, and other valuable consideration, I or we, Kody Winn Brown and Robyn Alice Brown, husband and wife and Christine R. Brown, a single woman do/does hereby convey to Kody Winn Brown and Robyn Alice Brown, husband and wife the following real property situated in Coconino County, Arizona," the warranty deed reads in part. While she sold her portion of the property for only $10, it is valued at $213,420, which is considerably more. None of the party involved appear to have issued a comment on the news.

"I have decided to leave. I'm going to leave Kody." #SisterWives returns Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC. pic.twitter.com/MR7XRyBMnA — TLC Network (@TLC) August 8, 2022

The forthcoming seventeenth season of Sister Wives is bringing some high tensions to a boiling point with a new teaser trailer revealing Christine moving out of Kody's house and exiting the plural marriage. The new season debuts in about a month, and if the new teaser that TLC released on Monday is any indication, the Brown family is continuing to unravel. Among the revelations is that Christine and Kody's relationship appears to be irreparable.

While sitting for a Sister Wives confessional, Christine shares how she has "decided to leave," stating, "I'm gonna leave Kody." She is also seen telling him to his face, admitting, "It's been heartbreaking being your wife for years." Later, Christine returns to the confessional: "I agreed to be a sister wife. But I agreed to be an equal wife." Christine previously announced that she'd separated from Kody, in November 2021, so Sister Wives fans are finally getting to see the events and conversations that led up to the split. The pair had been together for 25 years and share six children together.

Meri Brown was Kody's first wife. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle Brown was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seem to have possibly separated in late 2020. Christine became wife number three the next year in 1994. She and Kody split in later 2021. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife. Sister Wives Season 17 premieres Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.