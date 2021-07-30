'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Sends Birthday Message to Daughter Amid Mental Abuse Post Backlash

✖

Sister Wives star Meri Brown took a break from the family drama to wish her daughter Mariah a happy 26th birthday. Meri shares Mariah with spiritual husband Kody Brown, and she took to Instagram to celebrate Mariah's day. "Happiest of birthdays to this amazing kid of mine! Honored to be your mom!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of newborn Mariah, adding a rainbow cake graphic for good measure.

This show of familial love comes on the heels of some social media posts from Meri that have lead some to speculate about the true nature of her relationship with Kody. She shared an infographic post to her stories about "Tips For Loving Someone Who Has Been Mentally Abused" and also opened up in a post on her grid about being "manipulated" that many believe is directed at Kody.

"Ever had those days, those weeks, those months, when things just keep HAPPENING?" Meri wrote. "Doesn't matter how much you work, how much you push, how much you try, something else comes up. Sometimes it's just life. Sometimes you have to just learn something. Sometimes you're being fully manipulated and you know it. Don't worry. Power stance is ON! I'm BRAVE, I'm STRONG, I'm COURAGEOUS, and I WILL do this! I will find MY tribe, the people who will STAND with me and not push against me. THOSE are the people that matter. Power stance [check]. RBF [check]. My fight [check]."

It was previously reported that Meri has distanced herself from Kody, and her sister wives. Meri was Kody's first wife, whom he previously legally divorced in order to marry his fourth wife, Robyn. Meri reportedly moved out of one of the family's Arizona rental homes in December, leaving Kody and Robyn and second and third wives Janelle and Christine.

Recently, Janelle revealed that she has moved into an RV on the family's Coyote Pass property, making her the first Brown to do so. "Presenting my new summer adventure - the RV life but camped on our property," she shared in a social media clip. "Lots to do out here on the land, so I figured why not be on site."

Janelle added, "Honestly, I'm alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned; this is about to get real!" This week, Janelle shared that she and Kody had a date night in the RV. She wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories thread that "some days you count the wins where you can."