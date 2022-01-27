‘Sister Wives’ Star Admits to Feeling Nervous About Going Public With Kody Brown Split

Sister Wives star Christine Brown admitted to a fan she was “so nervous” sharing the news that she was leaving husband Kody Brown. In a Cameo video for a fan posted to the TLC show’s Reddit page, the newly-single reality star opened up about going public with her breakup back in November while thanking her supporters for sticking by her side throughout it all.

“I was so nervous about going public with leaving and thank you for supporting me in my journey and it really, really means a lot to me and the timing of this is incredible,” she told Cameo recipient Laura. “You have to know the timing on this is amazing. I needed this today, so thank you so much, Laura.”

“I didn’t count on amazing people like you when I started down this path, and you’re making me stronger,” Christine added. “So I just appreciate you.” During this ongoing season of Sister Wives, Kody has been at odds with most of his wives as he lays down COVID-19 safety rules they don’t exactly think are fair. Earlier this season, Christine admitted he even told her he wasn’t “interested in having an intimate marriage” with her anymore.

“I’m like, ‘OK, so you don’t want us to have an intimate marriage?’ And he goes, ‘No,’” she shared. “I’m like, ‘That’s not enough for me. I can’t not have an intimate marriage.’” She continued that while Kody might have declared the intimate part of their marriage, “over,” she wasn’t OK with that. “I’m not OK with staying in a marriage where there’s no intimacy,” she revealed. “That’s not a real marriage. I’m not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have.”

In November, Christine and Kody announced on social media that they were splitting up. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”