‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown’s Daughter Calls His Priorities ‘Screwed up’ Amid Wife Drama

Kody Brown’s daughter Ysabel thinks her dad has priorities that are “a little screwed up” when it comes to supporting her as she undergoes major spinal surgery. The Sister Wives patriarch’s 18-year-old daughter with Christine Brown has undergone numerous treatments for her scoliosis over the years, but the TLC star refused last season to fly with her to New Jersey to support her pre and post-surgery due to concerns about COVID.

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Ysabel shared just how much that decision affected her, crying as she told the camera, “I think his priorities are a little screwed up.” Ysabel continued she didn’t want to “disrespect” her father, “because he is my dad and I understand, I do understand why he’s doing it. It’s just really frustrating and really, really hard.”

Kody also recognized he had acted hypocritically when it came to COVID protocols as they applied to his four wives – Christine, Janelle, Meri and Robyn – and each of their families, and stood by his decision not to go to New Jersey. “I’m not traveling with Christine and Ysabel on the way to Ysabel’s surgery. I’m not going to the surgery. I think it’s very risky,” the reality personality confessed. “I also feel like a total hypocrite if I’m not keeping the rules that I’m asking, begging, literally begging everybody to keep.”

In November, Christine announced she had left Kody after more than 25 years together. The two joined in spiritual marriage in March 1994 and also share children Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, and Truely, 11. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram at the time.”We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody also addressed the split on his own page. “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her,” he wrote in his own statement. “Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”