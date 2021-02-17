✖

The Sister Wives family's next generation won't be following their parents' plural marriage example. Kody Brown and his wives Janelle, Meri, Christine and Robyn told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview that none of their children are interested in following the polygamous lifestyle, despite growing up in a plural family.

Janelle, who shares sons Logan, 26, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 22, Gabriel, 20, and daughters Madison, 25, and Savanah, 16, with Kody, said that while her kids loved the way they grew up, she doesn't see a plural marriage in their futures. "I think we can acknowledge they love [having a] big family and brothers and sisters. [They] haven't expressed interest in plural marriage, but [they] love family, so they've separated how family was growing up and how they wanna live their life," Janelle said. "... We’ve always been pro find your own relationship with God and make your own choices. Just because we're doing it doesn't mean necessarily it's for you. We're pretty open with that choice."

Christine, who is mom to six children with Kody — Aspyn, 25, Mykelti, 24, Paedon, 22, Gwendlyn, 19, Ysabel, 17, and Truely, 10 — said her children "aren't open" to plural marriage at all. "We've talked and none of my kids are gonna live our lifestyle," she shared of their future relationships.

Robyn's five children — Dayton, 20, Aurora, 17, Breanna, 15, Solomon, 9, and Ariella, 5 — are "not really thinking" about even dating right now, but the TLC star said she doesn't foresee them seeking out a plural marriage. "Whatever makes them happy is most important," she explained to the publication. "Four of us chose this, went through a process of deciding individually if we wanted this. We all gave our own testimony. ... We would never take that away from our children. [They] need to find their own path and belief to live their fullest life." Although plural marriage can be a decision you "grow into and decide with your spouse," Robyn acknowledged that "so far [it] doesn't seem like [they'll have plural marriages]."

Meri is mom to 25-year-old Mariah, who got engaged to girlfriend Audrey Kriss in 2019. Meri explained it doesn't surprise her that none of the family's children are interested in following a similar marriage dynamic. "It proves to me and everybody that we don't force our family to do what we think we should do," she said. "... What we've tried to do with our family [is] allow that space for each child to grow up and embrace what they wanna embrace."

Kody agreed, adding that he tries "not to meddle" in his kids' romantic lives. "I don't really advocate [for them to] be in plural or not," he said. "I see it as something they'd work out with their spouse." Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.