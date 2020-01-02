‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Looks Ahead to ‘Healing’ and ‘Transformation’ for 2020

Meri Brown is looking ahead to bigger and better things in 2020. Ahead of the Season 14 premiere of Sister Wives Sunday, the TLC personality took to her Instagram Story to share a series of inspirational messages about healing, transformation and new chances at life.

“2020 smells like healing, transformation, blessings and success,” one quote she shared to her Story ringing in the New Year read, with another reading, “12 new chapters, 365 new chances.”

“I am so ready for the next chapters…” Brown captioned the latter quote, adding a GIF reading, “Let’s do this!”

It has been a difficult year for Brown, who has struggled with husband Kody Brown and her fellow wives as they were forced to leave their Las Vegas home for Flagstaff, Arizona, all while coping with the continued emotional fallout from Brown being duped into a catfishing scandal years prior. Much of the polygamous family’s ongoing struggles will be shown in the upcoming season, which will debut on TLC Sunday, Jan. 5.

“The sister wives have just moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they find that the ups and downs of their family’s polygamist lifestyle are as dramatic as they’ve ever been,” the season’s official synopsis reads. “Angry neighbors drive one wife out of her rental house and the cost of the many properties the family needs for Kody’s four wives and many kids are threatening a financial disaster.”

“In hopes of reducing this burden, Kody makes plans for the whole family to build one giant house, but the wives are not so sure. And an argument erupts when the Browns try to divide up their new property,” it continues. “Tensions with first wife, Meri, are still unresolved and she goes back into therapy with Kody to try to fix their relationship. Of course, there’s much to celebrate as well. Meri’s daughter, Mariah, and her girlfriend, Audrey, get engaged and Janelle’s daughter Madison has a second baby!”

Sister Wives Season 14 premieres on TLC Sunday, Jan. 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Ethan Miller, Getty