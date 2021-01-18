'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Celebrates 50th Birthday by Looking Back at 'Good Decade'

✖

Meri Brown has weathered some serious highs and lows over the past 10 years, but as she celebrated her 50th birthday Sunday, the Sister Wives star is looking back on what she considers a "good decade." The TLC personality, whose life with Kody Brown and her fellow wives — Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown — has faced some serious difficulties in the wake of her catfishing scandal, but was all smiles as she posed for a selfie ahead of her milestone birthday.

"Well, this is it guys, officially the last night of my 40's [sic]!" she wrote on Instagram Saturday. "I'm not freaking out, I'm not sad, I'm not struggling with it, it's been a good decade!" Over the past 10 years, Meri reflected on watching daughter Mariah grow up, finish her degree and get engaged to Audrey Kriss. "I've moved a few times, won a lawsuit, wrote a book, made tons of friends across the country, and started a couple thriving and successful businesses," Meri continued, adding that during her recent travels, she has made "the best of friends," sung on a cruise ship, danced under the stars, swam with dolphins and climbed mountains. "I have nothing to complain about, it's a good life!" she concluded her pre-birthday post. "Can't wait to see what the next decade brings!"

On Meri's big day, she shared another photo during what appeared to be a walk in the woods, declaring proudly, "This is 50." She continued in a lengthy caption, "This is 50 years of living, of hope, of love, of experience. It's 50 years of ups and downs, amazing days, sad moments, fabulous adventures, disappointing setbacks." All of those experiences are what shaped the reality personality into who she is now, and as the mother-of-one noted, "I'm happy with me. Like, for real, legit, happy."

Looking toward the future, Meri said she has every intention of "living [life] to the fullest," even if it means succeeding and failing at points. "I'll love and keep loving. I'll embrace the challenges," she added. "I'll relax and recharge when needed. I'm excited for the next year, the next decade, the next chapter." The sister wife shared she was "curious" to see where she takes her life, noting that she was "open to all the possibilities" and refusing to shy away from any challenges. "I'm throwing myself into my fifties with determination, with grace, and most importantly, with love," she concluded. "Bring it on fifties, I'm here for you!"