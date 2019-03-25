‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Flies Solo on Puerto Rico Vacation Without Husband Kody

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is enjoying some solid “me time” while on a tropical vacation in Puerto Rico.

The TLC personality is living her best life on the Caribbean island without husband Kody and her sister wives, Christine, Janelle and Robyn by her side in a snapshot Brown shared to her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon.

“You guys, Puerto Rico is beautiful! So looking forward to the next week’s cruise travels!” she wrote alongside the image of herself smirking in a selfie amid a backdrop of glistening blue waters and skies.

The 48-year-old added hashtags for LuLaRoe, the women’s commission-based boutique. One of the perks of civilians being a consultant for the company is the ability to earn incentive trips for those that earn a certain amount of money in sales. While consultants are allowed to bring their significant others with them, it can be assumed Brown did not invite husband, Kody for the pristine paradise trip.

Fans took to the comments section to applaud Brown for taking a little bit of down time from her large polygamous family.

“I’m happy for u don’t let anyone drag u down,” one user wrote.

“Good 4 u…only sister wife that is normal is u,” added another. “You go Meri.”

“You look so happy and peaceful. Get lots of sun and relaxation,” another user added.

Brown being away from the family might be telling for some. But as fans witnessed last week, she has been giving the Brown family anxiety lately, especially as the clan plans to move to Arizona with Sister Wives star planning to stay behind.

In the episode last week of the TLC series, fans saw tensions come to a boil when Brown’s decision to stay behind made the family anxious.

“I’m just anxious that we stay together as a family,” Janelle, Kody’s second wife, said in the episode. “I think it becomes problematic when we separate. I’m just anxious that Meri feels that she’s… That we really want her to come, so I’m trying to reinforce that. That we want her to come as soon as possible. It is important to us to stay together.”

During a sit-down with Kody and his other wives, Janelle, Robyn and Christine, Brown tried to make it clear that she was only staying behind because she had prior commitments and did not plan on staying in Arizona forever.

“I’m afraid that they all think my plan is to stay behind,” she told producers. “That’s what it sounds like. That’s not what my plan is.”

Fans will have to wait and see how it all plays out on Sister Wives, airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram / @lularoemeribrown