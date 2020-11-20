'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Posts Cryptic Message About Finding 'Happiness'

✖

Amid lingering questions regarding her relationship with Kody Brown and as fans await a renewal of the family’s TLC series, Sister Wives star Meri Brown is continuing to confuse fans with cryptic social media posts. Her latest such post came on Tuesday when Meri took to her Instagram Story with a message about happiness.

According to In Touch Weekly, Meri reposted a message from motivational speaker Mel Robbins to her Story. The message, according to the outlet, read, "Be with someone who makes you happy," with a line crossed through "with." The post came amid unanswered questions about her and Brown's relationship status. The pair, who have been married for 29 years, has been open about their marital struggles, which played out during the most recent TLC series' season, during which they visited couples therapy together.

During the April 6 episode, Meri admitted that their relationship "has been pretty rocky for a while." Throughout the course of their relationship, it has been through everything from a divorce as Robyn was added as a fourth wife to a catfishing scandal that left Meri feeling excluded from her family. Meri added, "People ask me all the time why I don’t leave." Brown also opened up about their struggles, explaining that they "have just soft-pedaled this for so long." Things got even more candid during the therapy session when they both admitted that they weren’t sure if their marriage was worth saving.

"The relationship between he and I is gone. It's dead, it's over," Meri said before Brown told the cameras, "Meri and I had a very fast courtship. I didn't know who I was marrying...I am just done with hearing how I am wrong."

Since then, fans have been left wondering if the couple had managed to work through their differences, something they are hoping to see play out in Season 15. At this time, TLC has not ordered a season renewal for Sister Wives, meaning that the only updates fans are receiving from the family are via their social media posts. In Meri's latest Instagram post, she opened up about her struggles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, admitting that "sometimes days are hard. Sometimes months are hard." In the post, Brown also reflected on the importance of surrounding yourself with people "who see the best in me, the people who want the best for me, the people who support me. I'm grateful for my people. I'm grateful for my life. I'm grateful for love. I'm grateful for the abundance of positive energy flowing in and around and through me."