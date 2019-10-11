‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Has Specific Message for Moms

After welcoming her second child in August, Sister Wives tar Maddie Brown is continuing to show her support for her fellow mothers. In a lengthy message shared with her more than 200,000 Instagram followers on Monday, Oct. 7, Brush, the daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown, encouraged mothers, writing, “You do you Momma!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddie Brush (@madison_rose11) on Oct 7, 2019 at 5:02am PDT

“You do you Momma!” Brown captioned the smiling photo of herself. “I mean that in literally the best way! You do whats best for you. Trust me, I struggle remembering this sometimes!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yesterday I posted about Axel’s paci and it blew up!” she continued, referencing the post that brought on plenty of mom-shamers. “I had HUGE amounts of love sent our way! I also had an enormous amount of MOMS reach out to say that they thought they were the only ones. A lot of moms tell me they had the same issues and had heard the same things I have.

Brown, who had addressed the backlash with a post in which she encouraged mothers to “be supportive of the decisions being made,” went on to write that she hopes her “raw and ‘shove it’ post helped other moms, who are in the trenches and may be struggling, to know that we are all a mess just living day to day here. Or at least I am. “

“Sometimes I let things get the better of me. Too often I get on Instagram and feel like I am doing something wrong. I have to remind myself Instagram is a highlight real,” she continued. “We all post the VERY best of ourselves and forget that others are doing the same. We get caught up on the picture perfectness of it all. That one top of keyboard warriors who feel they know it all.”

“I wanted to say thank you for the validation and love! Sometimes the reassurance is nice!” she wrote. “I posted because I KNEW I could not be the only one who was going through the same thing! There had to be people put there struggling too! It looks like there definitely is.”

Brown concluded by again encouraging, “you do you momma!” which she says is “basically my new mantra. I might repeat it cathartically the next few years.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC, and Season 13 ended in April. The show is believed to be coming back for a 14th season, after camera crews were seen filming members of the Brown family.