'Sister Wives': Kody Brown Searching for New Wife Despite Criticism From Former Wives

Kody Brown has had a rough go with his personal life in 2022, seeing three of his wives flee the flock while his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, has little interest in being a solo wife. But according to InTouch, Brown is back on the hunt for a new wife in the new year.

"He's a proud polygamist, that's the lifestyle he's accustomed to and in his mind," a source told InTouch, adding that Brown wouldn't be "happy" just being married to Robyn Brown monogamously. "Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives."

As a former car salesman, Brown likely knows about sealing the deal, which is why the insider likely referred to it like he was catching a wild animal. But Brown also has motivation due to Robyn Brown's desire to remain in a polygamous marriage.

According to PEOPLE, though, the departed wives from the TLC don't have much confidence in Kody Brown landing another wife alongside Robyn. "I think a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work," Christine Brown said during the TLC series finale special. "And I think that there'd be a little bit of a mourning and a little bit of a loss there still, because it's a dream, right? It's giving up on a dream, and it's not a dream that they wanted to give up on, necessarily."

Robyn Brown also added some doubt to the fire, admitting that Kody Brown has "basically said no" about expanding his family again, while she relayed her own fears. "I'm scared of it because of how badly this has gone," Robyn said.

"If you already have this much failure behind you, would you really want that again?" Christine Brown added. "And if they're just happy with each other – and I perceive them as being soul mates with each other, is there room for anyone else, really?"

Things don't look splendid for the former family at this point, or Kody Brown's future marriage prospects. Robyn Brown also feels like she's been the "scapegoat" for the clan, so that seed has been planted. "Maybe I'm an easy target. Because I have a tendency to just take it. And just not get jerky about it," Brown admitted on the first One on One special. "I don't fight. It's not my nature to fight. I have to really, really get tough within myself to fight. I'm just absolutely more heart."