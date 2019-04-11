‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown Blasts Fan for Latest Comments About Son

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown isn’t taking criticism of her parenting lying down, especially when it comes to the family’s decision to move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff.

Sunday’s episode of the TLC reality show showed the Brown family preparing for the big move, with 18-year-old Gabriel, the son of Janelle and husband Kody Brown, struggling especially to leave the school he had been excelling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Brown initially put up a fight taking her son out of school, she eventually agreed to uproot him for their permanent life in Arizona, taking flak for the move on Twitter soon after.

Only if I can start a gofundme account for your kids to move away from you ! https://t.co/vCsj4CmWW5 — Janelle Brown (@JanelleBrown117) April 8, 2019

“Who wants to start a #gofundme for poor Gabriel to stay in Vegas?” one viewer tweeted at the Sister Wives show account as well as Janelle herself.

“Only if I can start a gofundme account for your kids to move away from you!” she responded, including the original tweet in her clapback.

But the original critic wasn’t ready to let her have the word, responding, “Obviously I’m not serious but [Janelle Brown] has clapped back. Quite meanly, but whatever I just felt bad for Gabe.”

Obviously I’m not serious but @JanelleBrown117 has clapped back. Quite meanly, but whatever I just felt bad for Gabe. — just a girl (@abasicmom) April 8, 2019

Kody himself also weighed in on Gabe’s reticence to pack up and move, writing on Twitter during the episode that it wasn’t their parenting at fault, just typical teenage rebellion.

“It isn’t that we failed to explain the move to Gabriel,” he wrote. “It is that he wasn’t listening. Everybody has heard of teenage ‘selective listening.’ Right?”

It isn’t that we failed to explain the move to Gabriel. It is that he wasn’t listening. Everybody has heard of teenage “selective listening”. Right?#SisterWives — Kody Brown (@realkodybrown) April 8, 2019

That explanation didn’t go over well with some viewers, who responded that Kody and his wives should have paid more attention to what was going on in their children’s lives before packing up and moving.

“I feel so bad for him!!!” one follower responded. “He worked so hard for his athletic achievement and he has to follow the crowd and leave that behind and start over somewhere else. I don’t blame him for his rebelliousness.”

Another added, “No, YOU did not care or listen. He told you he did not want to move. [Janelle] said he was not handling it well. No of that matters when you or Robyn decide this is what is best. I do not understand why y’all could not let him finish school there?!?”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC