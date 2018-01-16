Why ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Suspect Meri Brown Could Be Leaving Show

Meri Brown has been a staple of Sister Wives since the show’s premiere on TLC in 2010, but some fans are concerned that Brown may be leaving the reality show to focus on her recently opened bed and breakfast.

Promos for the new season of Sister Wives have seen Brown’s husband, Kody Brown, and fellow sister wives Christine, Janelle, and Robyn expressing concern that Meri would leave to focus on her new business. The Browns currently live in Nevada, while Meri’s bed and breakfast is located in Parowan, Utah.

Named Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, the bed and breakfast is named after Meri’s great-grandmother Lizzie, The Salt Lake Tribune shares. The home the business is located in was built by Meri’s great-great-grandparents in 1870 and was sold out of the family in the 1980s. When it went back on the market, Meri knew she had to have it, and the bed and breakfast was born.

It seems fans have nothing to worry about, however, as the Brown family clearly supports Meri’s latest venture, according to her social media posts.

In December, she shared an Instagram snap of some furniture Kody had gotten her for the business.

“Kody got me a couple of these awesome antique chairs for Lizzie’s Heritage Inn for Christmas,” Meri wrote. “I brought them up this weekend and they look amazing!”

Photo Credit: TLC