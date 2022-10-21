'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Lashes out Over Kody's Treatment of Their Children

Christine Brown is furious at her ex Kody Brown's decision to take time away from his family to officiate his friend's wedding. In a sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of Sister Wives published by PEOPLE, Christine and her kids with Kody take issue with what they see as a double standard in regard to his COVID safety protocols.

"Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine tells the cameras in the preview. "So Gwendlyn's mad. Ysabel's heartbroken." Ysabel even questioned how her dad could justify to himself traveling to officiate a wedding when he wouldn't travel to be with her in the hospital during her scoliosis surgery and recovery.

"Ysabel's surgery was at a time and a situation where it would have required that I'm six or eight weeks away from home," Kody says of his reasoning behind the decision. "No man can be away from work and from home and from family for that long. I was gone for four days for Brian's wedding. That's it." Christine is "mad," however, coming for Kody over what she thinks are misplaced priorities.

"What the hell. You think you get to go officiate your friend's wedding and not take care of your own family?" she asks. "I don't have to deal with him anymore because I'm not married to him. So glad I'm not because I cannot respect this person anymore. Who he is and the choices he's making, I cannot respect this man." Kody, meanwhile, says Christine is trying to paint him as the "villain" because of their split, hinting, "The lack of love between us was for a reason."

Christine and Kody announced that they were splitting up after 25 years in November 2021. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine said in a statement. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family." Kody is still married to wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown. Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.