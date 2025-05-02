‘Sister Wives’ Alum Reveals Pregnancy

The Brown family is growing once again.

Kody Brown’s eldest daughter Aspyn Thompson, whom he shares with ex Christine Brown, is pregnant.

The 30-year-old TLC alum’s pregnancy was revealed during a local news segment on Fox 13 Wednesday, as Aspyn assisted with a Mother’s Day shopping segment as the manager of a Kendra Scott store in Salt Lake City.

During the live broadcast, Aspyn could be seen cradling her baby bump in a sundress, as the reporter noted, “And how fitting that you have your first little one on the way!” In response, Aspyn smiled as she mouthed, “I know!”

Aspyn and Mitch tied the knot in 2018 in a wedding that was later aired in a 2019 episode of her family’s TLC show. Since then, relations between Aspyn and her father have gone south following Christine’s decision to leave her plural marriage in 2021.

During Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody claimed Aspyn had “confronted” him about their relationship. “Aspyn literally asked why I didn’t like her,” he recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Sweetheart, I love you. And I have, always have and always will.’”



He added, “Aspyn and I had a long discussion about us having a relationship not filtered through my view of her mother or her mother’s view of me.” Kody noted that he wants to work on maintaining a stronger relationship with his older kids moving forward, saying, “I’m trying to establish this relationship where they’re no longer having me represented to them by my ex-wives.”



Kody and Christine are also parents to Mykelti Padron, 28, Paedon Brown, 26, Gwendlyn Queiroz, 23, Ysabel Brown, 21, and Truely Brown, 15, and Kody is a father to 18 children overall with exes Christine, Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and current wife Robyn Brown.