Farrah Abraham’s Ex Claps Back at Fans Mocking His ‘Teen Mom’ Special

Farrah Abraham’s ex Simon Saran appears to be pretty sensitive about his recent MTV special Being Simon, spending a significant amount of time this week clapping back at people making fun of the program on social media.

The special, which profiled Saran as he built his house flipping business, showed him getting cozy once again with Abraham as she worked with him as a business partner. The Teen Mom OG cast member even narrated the special in place of Saran, which some people on Twitter found pretty telling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#BeingSimon means being so dominated by Farrah that you don’t even get to narrate your own #TeenMomOG special. — Natalie Bannon (@nataliebannon) October 12, 2017

Saran, who apparently found the diss five days after it was tweeted, responded aggressively that he didn’t narrate his own special because he quit the show this summer amid a fight with Abraham and the MTV producers.

No jackass I actually quit the show — Simon (@SimonSaran) October 17, 2017

Up Next: Farrah Abraham’s Fans Want Her to Get Back With Her Ex

He continued his tweetstorm, telling people who didn’t like his special or his house flipping business just what they could do with their opinions.

Sit down hater — Simon (@SimonSaran) October 17, 2017

You are a jacksss. Its LawnLift — Simon (@SimonSaran) October 19, 2017

Amid his anger, Saran did clue at a possible romantic reunion with his ex.

We will just hAve to wait and see — Simon (@SimonSaran) October 17, 2017

This fits in with some of the social media hints Abraham has been dropping all summer. If they do get back together, we at least know they’ll already have a ring ready to go.