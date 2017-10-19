Reality

Farrah Abraham’s Ex Claps Back at Fans Mocking His ‘Teen Mom’ Special

Farrah Abraham’s ex Simon Saran appears to be pretty sensitive about his recent MTV special Being Simon, spending a significant amount of time this week clapping back at people making fun of the program on social media.

The special, which profiled Saran as he built his house flipping business, showed him getting cozy once again with Abraham as she worked with him as a business partner. The Teen Mom OG cast member even narrated the special in place of Saran, which some people on Twitter found pretty telling.

Saran, who apparently found the diss five days after it was tweeted, responded aggressively that he didn’t narrate his own special because he quit the show this summer amid a fight with Abraham and the MTV producers.

He continued his tweetstorm, telling people who didn’t like his special or his house flipping business just what they could do with their opinions.

Amid his anger, Saran did clue at a possible romantic reunion with his ex.

This fits in with some of the social media hints Abraham has been dropping all summer. If they do get back together, we at least know they’ll already have a ring ready to go.

