‘Siesta Key’ Cast Member Pauly Paul Arrested for Marijuana Possession

Siesta Key‘s Pauly Paul was arrested in Florida after being caught with marijuana.

The MTV star, whose real name is Paul Apostolides, was arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, June 13, and charged with possession of marijuana after an officer caught found him with 27.6 grams of marijuana, according to online sheriff’s office records. In Florida, anything over 20 grams is considered a felony offense.

TMZ reports that Apostolides, an aspiring rapper who appeared in Siesta Key alongside his cousin Alex Kompothecras, had failed to appear in court for drinking with an open container, which led to an officer putting him under surveillance. When the officer found Apostolides — who was in a black Mercedes that had a suspended license and expired vehicle tag — and pulled him over, he reportedly smelled of marijuana.

He confessed to having multiple bags of marijuana on him, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. He also told the officer that he had just purchased the marijuana for $160 from an unidentified person and admitted that it was for personal use.

This is now the first time that Apostolides has found himself in trouble with the law. In 2017, the 26-year-old was arrested in Sarasota and charged with contempt of court after he failed to appear in court for a previous marijuana possession charge.

Apostolides, who was released on $1,500 bail, is not letting his most recent run-in with the law affect him, though, taking to Twitter just one day after his arrest to claim “This is my yacht I can do what I want to!”

This is my yacht I can do what I want to! — Pauly Paul (@newguypaulypaul) June 14, 2018

“If you hit the club before 11:30 p.m. you got the game f–ed up,” he said in a second tweet.

Then, just days later, he posted a video of himself partying with the Siesta Key cast.

Apostolides is far from the first MTV cast member to find themselves in trouble with the law. Salwa Amin, Buckwild‘s resident diva, was arrested in May in Orange County, Florida for a warrant on drug charges. She is reportedly facing multiple charges stemming from the arrest, including conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of cannabis with intent to distribute.

More recently, Teen Mom OG‘s Farrah Abraham was arrested after she got into an altercation with an employee at the Beverly Hills Hotel. While alcohol was reportedly a factor in the incident, and Abraham was charged with battery and trespassing, she claimed that the reports were taken out of context and alleged that arrest was a “misunderstanding” and that officers sold information about the incident to various publications.