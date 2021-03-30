Sharon Osbourne Leaving 'The Talk': Did She Really Really Receive Massive Payout Sum?

✖

A report that Sharon Osbourne received a payout of up to $10 million for exiting The Talk following her comments about race on the talk show earlier this month is not true, CBS told The Los Angeles Times Monday. Citing an anonymous source, Page Six originally reported that Osbourne would be walking away from the CBS show with "a $5 to $10 million minimum payout" and the ability to "spin that it was her decision" to leave the show.

Another source said the original panel member would be spilling "all the secrets" of The Talk "when she is ready." A CBS spokesperson told The LA Times of the report: "False, inaccurate or untrue. Take your pick." The network announced Friday that Osbourne would be leaving The Talk following an internal investigation into her comments to co-host Sheryl Underwood on March 10 while defending her friend, Piers Morgan, amid the backlash he was receiving for his comments on Meghan Markle.

The Good Morning Britain host quit his job after being criticized for questioning if Markle was telling the truth during her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey while describing the alleged racism she was subject to during her time as the Duchess of Sussex, including "concerns" about the skin color of her son with Prince Harry. Markle also revealed she had thought about suicide during the time before stepping away from the royal family with her husband, about which Morgan also expressed doubt.

"I feel even like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist," Osbourne said of Morgan during the March 10 episode, telling Underwood not to cry at one point as her co-host attempted to explain her point of view. Osbourne has since apologized for the way she treated Underwood, but said she wouldn't return to a show where she wasn't wanted during an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

Friday, CBS announced that the internal investigation determined that Osbourne’s "behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace." The Talk, which was on hiatus pending the results of the investigation, returns with new episodes on April 12.

