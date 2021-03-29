Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Receives Massive Sum Amid 'The Talk' Exit

✖

Sharon Osbourne is officially stepping away from The Talk but not without a nice paycheck. After it was announced that the longtime host would be leaving the show following her discussion with co-host Sheryl Underwood, insiders are coming forward to say that she'll also getting a huge payday to go along with leaving. On top of that, she's also retained rights to speak openly about the situation, which she plans on speaking out at some point to tell her side of the story according to one source.

An insider told Page Six that she'll be "walking away with a $5 to $10 million minimum payout and was able to spin that it was her decision [to leave the show]." A separate insider said, "Sharon will talk when she is ready. She still wants to give her side of the story. She has been on that show for 11 years and knows all the secrets."

An investigation was launched after Osbourne's workplace temperament led to her sudden exit. The probe was sparked after the host's heated conversation with her co-host sparking from Piers Morgan's abrupt exit from Good Morning Britain — who many called racist when he shared his thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and her claims that she had battled racism within the royal family, and felt suicidal at one point. While Osbourne did not agree with how Morgan, who's a personal friend of hers, handled the situation, she did defended him saying that she didn't feel he needed to be labeled as a racist simply because he doesn't like Markle.

However, Underwood did her best to try and explain to Osbourne how he was showing signs of racism, but Osbourne was too distraught to hear her co-host and lost it on air. Days later, Osbourne apologized on social media, but that wasn't enough to keep her on the show. According to Vanity Fair, CBS released a statement following the situation saying, "Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk. the events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her cohosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

The Talk stopped airing live episodes for a hiatus and plans to be back without Osbourne on April 12, after the program's staff complete "workshop, listening sessions, and training about equity, inclusion, and cultural awareness." Osbourne was a host on the long-running daytime talk show for 11 years.