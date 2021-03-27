Piers Morgan Weighs in on Sharon Osbourne's Exit From 'The Talk'

✖

On Friday, it was announced that Sharon Osbourne would be leaving her position as co-host of The Talk. This decision was made after an internal investigation following her defense of Piers Morgan's comments on Good Morning Britain about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah. Osbourne has yet to comment on her exit, Morgan took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

"What’s happened to ⁦[Sharon Osbourne]⁩ is an absolute disgrace that shames CBS. Bullied out of her job for defending me against an invented slur of racism because I don’t believe a liar. In tomorrow’s Mail on Sunday, I’ll tell MY truth about this woke cancel culture bulls--t."

CBS released a statement following their decision, revealing that Osbourne was fired due to antagonistic and racist behavior towards her colleagues, particularly Sheryl Underwood. "The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts," the statement reads. "At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."

Osbourne denied the claims, but several allegations were brought forward after her blow-up with former co-host Underwood. Journalist Yashar Ali reported that he spoke with Leah Remini, who was Osbourne's The Talk co-host in season one, and several other sources who asserted that Osbourne was known for making bigoted comments about her fellow castmates. Ali revealed that Remini told him that Osbourne called her former co-host Julie Chen by racist nicknames such as "slanty eyes" and "wonton." Remini also alleged that Osbourne called former co-host Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian, a "p—y licker" and a "fish eater." While the incident with Underwood may have been the spark, it seems like this issue has been building for a long time.