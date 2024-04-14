Sharon Osbourne Claps Back at TV Host Who Called Her 'Bitter and Pathetic'

Sharon Osbourne has fired back at Britain's Got Talent panelist Amanda Holden after she criticized the former X-Factor and The Talk star after she trashed Simon Cowell on Celebrity Big Brother. Alongside fellow former judge Louis Walsh, Osbourne made snide remarks about Cowell and his plastic surgery.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Holden said she "hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing" Cowell. "It's bitter and pathetic. It was like Cinderella with her two sisters in the background – just stabby, stabby, stabby," she told the outlet. "There was a friendship there and an opportunity. So however the business ends, you should have respect for the opportunity that was given to you and the pay cheque that was given to you. Just be gracious. There was none of that and I can't bear it."

Holden likened the actions on Celebrity Big Brother as "like watching pantomime" and that Osbourne and Walsh looks "so nasty and awful."

Osbourne responded in her typical sharp-tongued fashion, though with most of the curses left to the wayside. "I respect the fact that you feel the need to defend your good friend and employer, Simon Cowell, who is also your husband's employer, or so I've read. However, a couple of your statements regarding myself are factually incorrect. The truth is, you don't know me, Amanda," Osbourne wrote on social media. "You know nothing about my history in the music industry, my achievements, the artists I have worked with, the shows that I've produced, and my global celebrity. Unlike you, the brand of Sharon Osbourne is known worldwide. There are many countries that I could work in if I choose to however, I don't have the ambition or time to do so, and unlike you, I don't work in radio or pantomime. Our worlds are totally different.

"I never discuss money, lifestyle, or positions of power...Yes, Simon paid me very well. Probably more than what you're receiving today, but all of that my darling went on a few handbags," she added. The full quote can be found on her social media.

Cowell dropped in a few words in response after the Big Brother slams, keeping it short about his former co-star. "I think they could both win," Cowell said about Osbourne and Walsh, according to the Mirror.