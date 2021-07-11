Sharna Burgess Reunites With 'Dancing With the Stars' Co-Star for Stunning Photoshoot

✖

Ahead of the next season of Dancing With the Stars, Sharna Burgess is hanging out with one of her co-stars. As seen on Instagram, Burgess hung out with fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd at an event in Los Angeles in late June. Burgess and Murgatroyd both competed on the most recent season of DWTS, Season 29, with Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis, respectively.

The two dancers got to hang out at an event held for the activewear company, Alo Yoga. On Instagram, Burgess posted several photos from the event. In a few of the snaps, the two, naturally donning some Alo gear, can be seen posing in a vehicle with the word "Alo" on it. Burgess and Murgatroyd also posed in front of a large Alo sign, showing off their chic and leisurely looks in the process. Burgess clearly had a blast hanging out with her friend, as she captioned the photos with a sweet message. She wrote, "Got to hang out with this hottie at the @alo summer party today. Naturally we had our own little photo shoot with their Bronco." Murgatroyd also enjoyed their little get-together, as she posted similar photos that she captioned with, "Had the BEST time hanging at the #alohouse today Thanks for having us, @alo !"

This wasn't the only DWTS get-together that Burgess and Murgatroyd got to enjoy recently. In early June, the two dancers got to meet up with fellow DWTS pros Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, and Sasha Farber. The stars all gathered to meet Arnold's daughter, Sage, for the first time, as they were unable to meet the little one around the time of her birth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arnold gave birth to her first child, daughter Sage, with her husband, Sam Cusick, in November.

On Instagram, Arnold expressed that she was thrilled that her DWTS family got to meet her adorable daughter. She wrote, alongside some of the cutest photos of her friends with baby Sage, "Cannot put into words how special it was introducing Sage to some of my very favorite people. wish I would have gotten more pictures with everyone but feeling so grateful for these beautiful friends of mine and the love they show me and Sagey girl."