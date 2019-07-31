Shark Week 2019: ‘Monster Mako: Perfect Predator’ Cameras Captures Wild Footage of Mako Sharks Hunting

For Shark Week 2019, Joe Romeiro, Devon Massyn and Keith Poe are getting seriously up close and personal with the magnificent mako shark to learn more about what makes them one of the most perfect predators of the deep.

The Discovery Channel is teasing some seriously groundbreaking shark footage ahead of Monster Mako: Perfect Predator‘s premiere Thursday, Aug. 1 at 10 p.m., sharing a clip with PopCulture.com of the award-winning cinematographer, naturalist and shark researcher teaming up once again to get a unique look at how the mako is perfectly formulated to dominate beneath the waves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With cameras hooked up to the back of their boat, tantalizingly tailing some jackfish bait, the team is able to get some wild footage of the predator chasing down its dinner and showing off its signature teeth. Can the team entice the shark to breach in its pursuit of a meal? Viewers will just have to tune in to catch the wild conclusion, as well as see some of the most rare mako behavior ever captured on camera.

Ahead of Shark Week 2019, Romeiro opened up about what makes the mako so special to PopCulture.com, explaining that due to recently relaxed fishing regulations, he and his team at the Atlantic Shark Institute are already seeing a massive decline in populations.

“This animal is not common and is rare and is becoming rare, because we’re making it this way,” he explained. “If we don’t do something quickly, even now the genetic pool is already in decline. …If we don’t start paying attention to what’s going on, we’re going to lose it all.”

Shark Week is an opportunity for people to fall in love with the mako, he added, and learn more about conserving these animals before they no longer have the chance.

“We’re super thankful to Discovery to give us the opportunity to highlight them this year, because this year is the year they became endangered. …That conscientiousness is why I love Shark Week the most.”

Monster Mako: Perfect Predator airs Thursday, Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. ET as part of Discovery‘s Shark Week. For more about the Atlantic Shark Institute and how you can help protect the mako, visit its website here.

Photo credit: Discovery