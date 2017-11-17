Shannon Beador Responds After Shading Meghan King Edmonds on ‘WWHL’

A comment from Shannon Beador Monday had many Real Housewives of Orange County fans wondering if the reality cast member was starting drama with friend Meghan King Edmonds.

During Beador’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier in the week, host Andy Cohen asked her to name her friends on the Bravo show.

While she did mention Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd, Beador forgot to mention Meghan King Edmonds, who has been there for her throughout the season.

Some fans took this as a diss.

But Beador assures her exclusion of Edmonds was just a slip of the tongue, posting an apology on Instagram the next day.

“Last night on [Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live] I was asked to name 3 people I got along [with] on [Real Housewives of Orange County],” she captioned a picture of her and Edmonds smiling during the taping of the reunion special. “I answered Tamra and Kelly. I was a bit flustered and was picturing the couch across from me at the reunion and blanked out.”

She continued: “Of course, not only do I ‘get along’ with [Meghan K Edmonds], I consider her a good friend. It was an emotional night last night talking about my current situation so I was a bit off. My sincerest apologies to my friend.”

The “current situation” Beador was referring to was of course her divorce from husband of 17 years David Beador, which was announced.

“When we filmed the reunion, we had been separated for five weeks and there was a part of me that thought finally getting it out there would be a sense of relief, but in actuality it made it official and it made it real,” Beador said after Cohen played a clip from the upcoming reunion. “So I’ve been having, sorry, I tear up again, I’ve been having good days and bad days.”

She continued, “Like last week, I saw he took his wedding ring off and that’s inevitable but it’s just making the adjustment and I have good days and bad days. No more downer tonight. It’s all good. It’s all good. This had to happen and good times are ahead.”

“You’re OK, feeling emotion,” Cohen responded. “You can be however you want to be.”