‘RHOC’ Personality Shannon Beador Jokes She Got a Boob Job Amid Divorce

Shannon Beador may be looking bustier than normal, but the Real Housewives of Orange County personality wants people to know she didn’t go under the knife.

Beador spent time at a restaurant with three of her “oldest friends” to celebrate a birthday earlier this week, and posted a photo to document the meal.

In the smiling image shared Thursday, she sports a fitted, white shirt with a black leather jacket and is flanked by friends.

“Love these girls!” she wrote and clarified with two hashtags that she did not get a breast augmentation: “looks like I had a boobjob” and “nope I didn’t.”

The RHOC personality has been open with her body and health in the past, including her fluctuating weight. During the last season of the Bravo reality series, Beador revealed she had gained 40 lbs. due to the emotional stress eating she had been doing, and dedicated herself to losing the weight through a health diet and exercise.

During the season reunion, Beador showed off the results of her hard work, revealing she had lost 25 lbs. so far.

“I have 15 more to go,” said Beador — who weighed 172 lbs. at the beginning of the season.

Although she’s feeling more comfortable now, the mother of three said her weight gain made her feel insecure throughout the season of her reality show.

“I have to tell you when the season started filming, I didn’t want to film. I didn’t want to be in front of the camera. It was like, ‘Oh my God, everyone’s going to see how I’ve let myself go,’ ” Beador recalled. “You feel crappy about yourself. And I know there’s a lot of women who say, ‘You’re not that big’ or you know ‘I’m bigger and you’re making too big of a deal out of it.’ And I apologize to those women, I didn’t meant to offend anyone. But for me, I’ve always been a size 2 or 4. So for me personally, this was just a huge change.”

Adding to her stressful situation was her relationship between with her at-the-time estranged husband David Beador, with Shannon saying that the weight “disgusted” David and created an obstacle in their marriage.

In December, Shannon filed for divorce from David after 17 years of marriage and recently reached a temporary settlement in their divorce. Shannon was awarded joint legal and physical custody of their three daughters — Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13 — as well as $22,500 per month for temporary non-taxable child and spousal support.

“As David and I continue our divorce proceedings, I’m doing everything I can to move things efficiently along so that our three children are not subjected to unnecessary stress during an already difficult time,” Shannon told PEOPLE at the time. “I want to be as fair as possible. I remain focused on a clean resolution and have no interest in engaging in a war of words.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Shannon Beador