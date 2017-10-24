Reality

Shania Twain Lip-Synced on ‘DWTS’ and Fans Are Fuming

Shania Twain was already getting some flack for her guest judging capabilities on Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, but then her musical performance left a lot to be desired.

Twain performed “Soldier” from her new album Now, but fans were left disappointed when it was apparent she was lip-syncing.

The tactic was presumably necessary for the live broadcast and more elaborate choreography the dancers accompanying the “You’re Still The One” singer were performing.

However, fans were still not pleased that a legend like Twain would agree to lip-sync during such a high-profile performance.

“So sad that she lip-synced the performance,” one fan wrote. “Love her but that was beyond obvious, [and] it was too awkward to watch.”

A viewer said, “She’s not afraid to judge these dancers, but afraid to sing live? Come on, DWTS.”

See some of the reaction to the performance below.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC

